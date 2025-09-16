Smriti Mandhana back on top of ODI batting rankings
The India vice-captain claimed the No. 1 ranking for the fourth time in her career
India batter Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC rankings for women's ODI batters following her half-century in the first ODI against Australia on Sunday.
Mandhana's 63-ball 58 helped her overtake England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt at the top of the charts. Australia's Beth Mooney also rose three places to fifth, while Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield are joint 25th after their half-centuries.
Australia chased down their 282-run target in New Chandigarh with eight wickets and 35 balls to spare. The teams play the second of three ODIs on Wednesday.
This is the fourth time Mandhana has achieved the No. 1 ranking for ODI batters. She did it first in January 2019 and most recently in July before Sciver-Brunt overtook her. Harmanpreet Kaur (12th) and Jemimah Rodrigues (15th) are the other India batters in the top 20.
In the bowling rankings, Australia's Kim Garth and Alana King achieved their career-best rankings of fourth and fifth. India offspinner Sneh Rana, who took 1 for 51 moved up five places to 16th.
England spinner Sophie Ecclestone continues to lead the ODI bowling rankings with Deepti Sharma at No. 7 being the only Indian in the top ten.