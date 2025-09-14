Matches (11)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women, 1st ODI at New Chandigarh, IND Women vs AUS Women, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), New Chandigarh, September 14, 2025, Australia Women tour of India
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
AUS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
W
W
L
W
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 587 Runs • 58.7 Avg • 105.76 SR
IND-W10 M • 480 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 90.56 SR
AUS-W10 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 94.34 SR
AUS-W10 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 104.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W8 M • 18 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 22.44 SR
IND-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 44.41 SR
AUS-W9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.23 Econ • 16.45 SR
AUS-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.67 Econ • 25.94 SR
Squad
IND-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1477
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|14 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Match Coverage
Harmanpreet says India believe they can beat Australia 'any day'
Alyssa Healy offered her endorsement as well, saying this was the "most stable Indian team she has seen"