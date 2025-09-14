Matches (11)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)

IND Women vs AUS Women, 1st ODI at New Chandigarh, IND Women vs AUS Women, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), New Chandigarh, September 14, 2025, Australia Women tour of India
Prev
Next
India Women FlagIndia Women
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Today, 8:00 AM
3h:22m
Summary
Preview
Bet
Stats
News
Squads
Videos
Photos
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
AUS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 587 Runs • 58.7 Avg • 105.76 SR
Pratika Rawal
10 M • 480 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 90.56 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 94.34 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 104.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Rana
8 M • 18 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 22.44 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 44.41 SR
AM King
9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.23 Econ • 16.45 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.67 Econ • 25.94 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kranti Goud 
Bowler
Smriti Mandhana 
Opening Batter
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Shree Charani 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1477
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days14 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
India
Gayathri Venugopalan
South Africa
Lauren Agenbag
TV Umpire
India
Vrinda Rathi
Reserve Umpire
India
N Janani
Match Referee
India
GS Lakshmi
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question