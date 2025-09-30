Matches (6)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
NEP vs WI (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
Asia Cup (1)
IND Women vs SL Women, 1st Match at Guwahati, Women's World Cup, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (D/N), Guwahati, September 30, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
W
L
W
L
SL Women
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 636 Runs • 63.6 Avg • 107.43 SR
IND-W10 M • 370 Runs • 74 Avg • 102.49 SR
10 M • 489 Runs • 61.13 Avg • 78.99 SR
SL-W8 M • 260 Runs • 37.14 Avg • 78.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.07 Econ • 28.44 SR
IND-W7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 21.71 SR
SL-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 40.25 SR
SL-W4 M • 11 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 21.27 SR
Squad
IND-W
SL-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1486
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|30 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Match Coverage
World Cup offers an air of freshness to sombre Guwahati
From first-time captains to new venues, there's plenty to look forward to
India and Sri Lanka kick off a Women's World Cup with a difference
The teams are better prepared and the gap between them has shrunk considerably
Afghanistan women's players to attend World Cup opener
Players due to also compete in some fixtures against Indian domestic sides