Matches (6)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
NEP vs WI (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
Asia Cup (1)

IND Women vs SL Women, 1st Match at Guwahati, Women's World Cup, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (D/N), Guwahati, September 30, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
Prev
Next
India Women FlagIndia Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Today
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Preview
Bet
Stats
News
Squads
Videos
Photos
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 636 Runs • 63.6 Avg • 107.43 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 370 Runs • 74 Avg • 102.49 SR
H Samarawickrama
10 M • 489 Runs • 61.13 Avg • 78.99 SR
WK Dilhari
8 M • 260 Runs • 37.14 Avg • 78.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Rana
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.07 Econ • 28.44 SR
K Goud
7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 21.71 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 40.25 SR
D Vihanga
4 M • 11 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 21.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
SL-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kranti Goud 
Bowler
Amanjot Kaur 
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana 
Opening Batter
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Shree Charani 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1486
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days30 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Claire Polosak
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Shathira Jakir
Match Referee
South Africa
Shandre Fritz
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question