SL Women vs IND Women, 4th Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Colombo (RPS), May 04, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Women
NR
L
L
L
W
IND Women
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 397 Runs • 49.63 Avg • 75.33 SR
SL-W9 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 80.86 SR
IND-W10 M • 590 Runs • 59 Avg • 107.66 SR
IND-W8 M • 572 Runs • 81.71 Avg • 92.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 30.54 SR
SL-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 39.5 SR
IND-W10 M • 21 Wkts • 4.63 Econ • 24.23 SR
IND-W2 M • 8 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL-W
IND-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1462
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
|Match days
|4 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
