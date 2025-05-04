Matches (14)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
Live
4th Match, Colombo (RPS), May 04, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
PrevNext
India Women FlagIndia Women
(29.4/50 ov) 145/4
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women

SL Women chose to field.

Current RR: 4.88
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 28/1 (5.60)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
News
Bet
Report

Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs India, both teams unchanged

India have won both matches so far in this tournament, while SL won the last match against SA

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
04-May-2025 • 1 hr ago
Malki Madara celebrates a wicket with Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Women's ODI tri-series, Colombo, May 2, 2025

Malki Madara picked four wickets in SL's win against SA  •  SLC

Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first on a Khettarama track expected to offer something to the bowlers early on. They have also expressed a preference to bat first elsewhere in the tournament - Sri Lanka won chasing against South Africa on Friday.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team had also wanted to bowl first. They have picked an unchanged XI. India have won both matches so far in this tournament.
Sri Lanka have made no changes to the XI that beat South Africa, meaning that Malki Madara remains their only seam option. Experienced left-arm spinners Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari are in the side, but so is offspinner Dewmi Vihanga, playing her second ODI.
A little rain is expected around Colombo during the day, but conditions were dry - if slightly cloudy - at the toss.
India: 1 Pratika Rawal, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt.), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 N Shree Charani
Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt.), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Vishmi Gunaratne, 4 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 5 Kaveesha Dilhari, 6 Nilakshi de Silva, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani, 8 Dewmini Vihanga, 9 Malki Madara, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Inoka Ranaweera.
Sri Lanka WomenIndia WomenSri LankaIndiaIND Women vs SL WomenSri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
Pratika Rawal
lbw3539
S Mandhana
run out1828
H Deol
caught2935
H Kaur
caught3045
JI Rodrigues
not out2730
RM Ghosh
not out02
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total145(4 wkts; 29.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
IND-W22040.750
SL-W2112-0.329
SA-W2020-0.356
Full Table