Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs India, both teams unchanged

Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first on a Khettarama track expected to offer something to the bowlers early on. They have also expressed a preference to bat first elsewhere in the tournament - Sri Lanka won chasing
against South Africa on Friday.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur
said her team had also wanted to bowl first. They have picked an unchanged XI. India have won both matches so far in this tournament.
Sri Lanka have made no changes to the XI that beat South Africa, meaning that Malki Madara
remains their only seam option. Experienced left-arm spinners Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari are in the side, but so is offspinner Dewmi Vihanga, playing her second ODI.
A little rain is expected around Colombo during the day, but conditions were dry - if slightly cloudy - at the toss.
India: 1 Pratika Rawal, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt.), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 N Shree Charani
Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt.), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Vishmi Gunaratne, 4 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 5 Kaveesha Dilhari, 6 Nilakshi de Silva, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani, 8 Dewmini Vihanga, 9 Malki Madara, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Inoka Ranaweera.