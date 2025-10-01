From invincibles to uncertain: India begin home season with everything to prove yet again

Big picture

Every home season brings the same expectations from India, but this one also brings a set of new anxieties. They're about to play their first home Test since 0-3, their first home Test under Shubman Gill's captaincy, and their first home Test since the retirements of R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. An unusually green pitch in Ahmedabad adds another layer of anxiety, potentially magnifying the importance of the toss.

India's anxieties, of course, pale in comparison to those of their opponents: injuries to key fast bowlers, the loss of a T20I series to Nepal (albeit with a second-string team that has no overlap with their Test squad), the emergency review of the team's Test-match performances that followed 27 all out in Kingston, and the existential questions around the team's future in the World Test Championship. West Indies can't turn anywhere without fear of getting punched in the face.

But it could give them the license to throw a few punches of their own. Their captain Roston Chase put it simply on the eve of the Test match. "When you have nothing to lose, you can just go and play freely, because, I mean, everyone is expecting us to lose."

Everyone expects West Indies to lose. Everyone expects India to win. Everyone always expects India to win at home. From the start of 2013 to roughly the same point last year, India kept meeting these expectations again and again and again.

Until they didn't. Until New Zealand visited and won in a manner that showed just how much skill and effort it had taken for India to create and sustain the illusion of invincibility over such a long period. You might be the best team in the world, but you have to keep going out and proving it again and again, each time against a set of highly skilled athletes throwing a new set of challenges at you.

Man to man, in personnel terms, this Test in Ahmedabad looks like a mismatch. But it will begin with the scorecard reading 0 for 0, in conditions from which no one quite knows what to expect.

Form guide

India WDLWL (last five Tests, most recent first)



West Indies LLLWL

In the spotlight

Ravindra Jadeja becomes even more important than he usually is, with ball, bat, and as a leader, and not just because he's vice-captain for this series. The last time India went into a home Test without Ashwin was all the way back in November 2010 . As good as their spin attack is even without him, India will only really know what his absence means when they actually deal with it. In this scenario,becomes even more important than he usually is, with ball, bat, and as a leader, and not just because he's vice-captain for this series.

Jayden Seales, whose 88 Test wickets so far have come at the hugely impressive average of 22.32. He's quick, skillful, and bowls a fullish natural length that could bother India's batters considerably if there's any help available. If he gets on a roll, Seales has the potential to make the kind of impact that Suranga Lakmal did in Kolkata in There is grass on the Ahmedabad pitch, but West Indies do not have Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph. They do, however, have one of the world's best young fast-bowling talents in, whose 88 Test wickets so far have come at the hugely impressive average of 22.32. He's quick, skillful, and bowls a fullish natural length that could bother India's batters considerably if there's any help available. If he gets on a roll, Seales has the potential to make the kind of impact that Suranga Lakmal did in Kolkata in 2017 or Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke did in Bengaluru last year.

Team news

India, as always, kept their selection cards close to their chest on the eve of the match, but Gill suggested they are considering playing a third seamer given the greenness of this red-soil pitch in Ahmedabad. Does this mean a third frontline quick in Prasidh Krishna, or does it mean the allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy? And what does it mean for the spin attack, and for Kuldeep Yadav?

India (possible): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Shubman Gill (capt), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy/Axar Patel/Devdutt Padikkal, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav/Prasidh Krishna, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

Jediah Blades, who replaced Alzarri Joseph in West Indies' squad, had not yet joined his team-mates in Ahmedabad by Wednesday. This means Seales will be partnered in their pace attack by Anderson Phillip and/or the uncapped Johann Layne, as well as the allrounder Justin Greaves. Khary Pierre could also make his debut at 34, as one of two left-arm fingerspinners alongside Jomel Warrican.

West Indies (possible): 1 Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 2 Kevlon Anderson, 3 Alick Athanaze, 4 Brandon King, 5 Shai Hope (wk), 6 Roston Chase, 7 Justin Greaves, 8 Khary Pierre, 9 Jomel Warrican, 10 Anderson Phillip/Johann Layne, 11 Jayden Seales.

Pitch and conditions

India begin this new home season on an unusually green pitch, with potentially 4-5mm of grass on it. Selections and toss decisions could come down to how much moisture it retains on the morning of the match. The teams will also keep a wary eye on the sky and the forecast, with Ahmedabad experiencing intermittent rain in the lead-up to the Test and with showers expected on day one.

Stats and trivia

Since winning by 243 runs in Mohali in December 1994, West Indies have played 10 Tests against India in India, drawing two of them and losing the other eight.

Roston Chase, Shai Hope and Jomel Warrican are the only members of West Indies' squad who were part of their previous Test series against India in India, in 2018. All three of them, as well as John Campbell, also returned to India a year later for a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

Ravindra Jadeja is 114 runs away from becoming only the fourth player in Test history to achieve the double of 4000 runs and 300 wickets. Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Daniel Vettori are the three allrounders presently in that club.

John Campbell is six runs away from the 1000 mark in Test cricket.

Quotes

"I've mostly played T20 here and I think it's very different from playing a Test match, because obviously the wicket, over a period of five days, plays differently from a T20 match. The last Test match that we played here was on a black-soil [pitch]. We're playing this one on red soil. So I'm also looking forward to seeing how the wicket is going to play over the next five days."

India captain Shubman Gill is unsure how this Ahmedabad pitch will behave