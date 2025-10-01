Gill: India won't be 'looking for any easy options' against West Indies

It's "very important" for India to do well in the two-Test series against West Indies after they were blanked 3-0 in their previous home Test series by New Zealand, Shubman Gill said on the eve of the first Test in Ahmedabad.

"We are looking to play some hard, grinding cricket. Over the past few years, if you see the Test matches, they haven't got to five days. So what we are looking to do is play some good, hard cricket," Gill said at a press conference. "All the Test matches that we played in England went pretty deep [all five Tests went into the fifth day]. And I think what you can expect from us is good, hard, grinding cricket and we won't be looking for any easy options.

"And I think we have the skills to dominate in any kind of situation and the kind of talent we have got in the team, we can turn around from any situation, so that's what we will be looking to play."

In recent years, when India have hosted teams for Test cricket, spin-friendly pitches have been prepared more often than not. Seeing how well India competed in the 2-2 series in England earlier this year, what sort of pitch should we expect?

"I can't speak about the conversations before I came, but we would be looking to play on wickets that offer [something] to both the batsmen and to the bowlers," Gill said. "But, having said that, any team that comes to India, the challenge is the spin and reverse swing. These are the two things that, if teams can play spin well and if they can challenge the reverse swing, they are going to get good success.

"So keeping these challenges in mind, you'd be looking to play on wickets that offer [something] to the batsmen and the bowlers."

In England, India picked a pace-heavy bowling attack, and the only spinners in the mix were the allrounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, with Kuldeep Yadav sitting out all five Tests. Two days out from the Test, the Ahmedabad pitch appeared to be greener than anticipated.

"The weather and wickets we have in India, it will be difficult to follow that template [employed in England]," Gill said. "We have such quality in our team. Someone like Kuldeep, such a wicket-taker for us in all formats, didn't get a chance to play in England, which was very unfortunate. Here, I think, playing four spinners, and spinners of such quality, you are always tempted to look at the batting depth, you have to just weigh in your options, what can give you a bit more."

Will Jasprit Bumrah play both Tests?

It was a constant talking point in England after it had been announced before the series that Jasprit Bumrah would play only three of the five Tests to manage his fitness. What happens now?

"We're going to take a call on a match-to-match basis depending on how long a Test match goes on and how many overs our fast bowlers bowl," Gill said. "Nothing is pre-decided. We're going to take the call once the Test match is over and how our fast bowlers feel and how their bodies feel after the match."

And what about Gill himself? Going from red-ball cricket in England to white-ball cricket in the UAE and back to red-ball cricket, on a red-soil pitch this time, just three days after winning the T20 Asia Cup?