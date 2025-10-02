KL Rahul: (On the last few months) Really enjoying my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence. Coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, really enjoy being back. [Was it a little nervous to begin with?] No, not really. I just played a game last week. So yeah, I was a bit nervous playing there because I haven't been in the field for a good five-six weeks. So just to get back into that rhythm, just to get back into getting runs and spending time in the field and coming in day after day for four days and five days is a bit of a challenge physically as well. The conditions here have been really, really challenging physically. The game that I played last week was even worse. So yeah, physically it's been really challenging. But yeah, it's good to be out in the middle. And it was good for me to have that game and get some miles in.