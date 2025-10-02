Matches (10)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)

India vs West Indies, 1st Test at Ahmedabad, IND v WI, Oct 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
1st Test, Ahmedabad, October 02 - 06, 2025, West Indies tour of India
West Indies FlagWest Indies
162
India FlagIndia
(128 ov) 448/5

Day 2 - India lead by 286 runs.

Current RR: 3.50
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 50/1 (5.00)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Washington Sundar* 
(lhb)
9130069.233 (5b)9 (13b)
Ravindra Jadeja 
(lhb)
1041766559.0947 (69b)18 (31b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jomel Warrican 
(sla)
29510213.51129866 - 0 - 36 - 0
Khary Pierre 
(sla)
2919113.13114809 - 0 - 28 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
14761101*44.76
863990175*38.74
MatWktsBBIAve
22747/3229.26
111/9191.00
Partnership: 24 Runs, 5 Ov (RR: 4.8) Last BatDhruv Jurel 125 (210b) FOW424/5 (122.6 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: West Indies - 1 of 3, India - 3 of 3
1
1
2lb
127th
1
1
2
1
126th
1
1
1
125th
1
1
2
124th
6
1
1
end of over 1284 runs
IND: 448/5CRR: 3.50 
Washington Sundar9 (13b)
Ravindra Jadeja104 (176b 6x4 5x6)
Jomel Warrican 29-5-102-1
Khary Pierre 29-1-91-1

4.44pm Another session dominated by India through and through and they now have a firm hold on this first Test. India scored 122 runs in this final session in 32 overs, going at 3.81 runs an over. They now lead by 286 runs, with Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries after Rahul's 100. West Indies only managed three wickets in the entire day and have been made to toil. The Jadeja-Jurel stand would have hurt them the most with the duo adding 206 for the fifth wicket. Jurel fell late in the day, but Jadeja remains unbeaten on 104 and has Washington Sundar for company. How long will India continue batting tomorrow? Join us nice and early on day three to find out.

KL Rahul: (On the last few months) Really enjoying my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence. Coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, really enjoy being back. [Was it a little nervous to begin with?] No, not really. I just played a game last week. So yeah, I was a bit nervous playing there because I haven't been in the field for a good five-six weeks. So just to get back into that rhythm, just to get back into getting runs and spending time in the field and coming in day after day for four days and five days is a bit of a challenge physically as well. The conditions here have been really, really challenging physically. The game that I played last week was even worse. So yeah, physically it's been really challenging. But yeah, it's good to be out in the middle. And it was good for me to have that game and get some miles in.

[Challenges of playing at home as compared to overseas] Not sure really. But yeah, somehow, I think the only thing that I've worked on in the last year or so has been maintaining my batting tempo. Just enjoying the phases that are not as exciting. For me, in my own head, obviously when you travel abroad and play in seaming, swinging conditions with extra bounce, there's a lot of challenge doing that. And when we come back home, when there's three spinners playing and the field's spread out, you really need to dig in and need to get your runs with singles. The boundaries don't come that easily. So yeah, that's something that I've worked on.

I needed to make that mental switch to enjoy doing that, enjoy grinding and getting 100s with singles and twos as well. So that's something that I've worked on in the last year or so. And yeah, I think that's the only difference that I can see. And probably that's why I wasn't doing that well previously when I played at home.

[On the celebration] It's for my daughter, bro.

127.6
1
Warrican to Sundar, 1 run

Tossed up outside off, he slams this back to Warrican who parries it to long-off and Washy get a run. That's stumps on day two.

127.5
Warrican to Sundar, no run

Pushed quicker on off stump, he defends to the on-side

Eye of Sauron: "Jadeja becomes just the second player in history to hit 5 sixes vs Windies in a test innings for the second time. Dhoni is the only other player to achieve this feat. Jadeja hit 5 sixes vs Windies at Rajkot in 2018. "

127.4
1
Warrican to Jadeja, 1 run

Flatter length ball on the stumps, he works this to deep midwicket

127.3
Warrican to Jadeja, no run

Flatter length ball on off, he stays back and defends

127.2
Warrican to Jadeja, no run

Slower through the air well outside off, he stretches forward and defends

127.1
2lb
Warrican to Jadeja, 2 leg byes

Gets the ball to spin sharply back into Jadeja. The ball catches his pad and goes to deep fine leg

Last over of the day

end of over 1275 runs
IND: 444/5CRR: 3.49 
Ravindra Jadeja103 (172b 6x4 5x6)
Washington Sundar8 (11b)
Khary Pierre 29-1-91-1
Jomel Warrican 28-5-100-1
126.6
1
Pierre to Jadeja, 1 run

Flatter length ball angling across Jadeja who stays back and dabs this past slip for a run

126.5
1
Pierre to Sundar, 1 run

Flatter outside off, he sweeps to deep midwicket

126.4
Pierre to Sundar, no run

Almost a run out! Flatter on middle and leg, he works this to short leg and sets off. But the fielder is quick to react and fires a throw back quickly. Washy scurries into his crease

126.3
Pierre to Sundar, no run

Flatter length ball outside off, Washy defends to short leg

Around

126.2
2
Pierre to Sundar, 2 runs

Darted outside off, Washy sweeps to the left of deep midwicket and gets two more

126.1
1
Pierre to Jadeja, 1 run

Flatter length ball on middle and leg, he works this to midwicket

end of over 1263 runs
IND: 439/5CRR: 3.48 
Ravindra Jadeja101 (170b 6x4 5x6)
Washington Sundar5 (7b)
Jomel Warrican 28-5-100-1
Khary Pierre 28-1-86-1
125.6
1
Warrican to Jadeja, 1 run

Brings out the reverse sweep now to the length ball outside off and gets it past slip for another run

125.5
Warrican to Jadeja, no run

Slows this up on the fuller side around off as Jadeja defends

125.4
1
Warrican to Sundar, 1 run

Length ball on off and middle, he works this through midwicket for a run

125.3
1
Warrican to Jadeja, 1 run

Sixth Test ton for Jadeja. What a few months this has been for him. Flatter outside off, he pushes to point and reaches his century in 168 balls. Brings out the sword celebration as India surge.

125.2
Warrican to Jadeja, no run

Hits the rough and gets the ball to fizz and bounce into the batter, who gets hit on the pad.

125.1
Warrican to Jadeja, no run

Flatter outside off, he works this to midwicket

Jadeja on 99

end of over 1254 runs
IND: 436/5CRR: 3.48 
Washington Sundar4 (6b)
Ravindra Jadeja99 (165b 6x4 5x6)
Khary Pierre 28-1-86-1
Jomel Warrican 27-5-97-1
124.6
Pierre to Sundar, no run

Length ball outside off, he works this to midwicket

124.5
1
Pierre to Jadeja, 1 run

Flatter length ball outside off, he stays back and works this through midwicket. Will he get a second? Nope

Current batters
Partnerships
Team LogoWest Indies
JD CampbellT Chanderpaul
8 (12)
12 (23)
0 (11)
JD CampbellA Athanaze
0 (7)
8 (14)
4 (7)
BA KingA Athanaze
13 (15)
19 (23)
6 (8)
RL ChaseA Athanaze
0 (1)
3 (10)
2 (9)
RL ChaseSD Hope
22 (34)
48 (70)
26 (36)
RL ChaseJP Greaves
2 (8)
15 (21)
7 (13)
JP GreavesK Pierre
24 (32)
39 (66)
11 (34)
JA WarricanJP Greaves
5 (4)
6 (7)
1 (3)
JA WarricanJ Layne
0 (4)
3 (8)
1 (4)
JA WarricanJNT Seales
3 (8)
9 (24)
6 (16)
Team LogoIndia
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
29 (57)
68 (111)
36 (54)
KL RahulB Sai Sudharsan
11 (20)
22 (39)
7 (19)
KL RahulShubman Gill
44 (93)
98 (193)
50 (100)
KL RahulDC Jurel
16 (27)
30 (65)
14 (38)
RA JadejaDC Jurel
91 (159)
206 (331)
111 (172)
RA JadejaWashington Sundar
13 (17)
24* (30)
9 (13)
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
TossWest Indies, elected to bat first
Series
West Indies tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025/26
Match numberTest no. 2600
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days2,3,4,5,6 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
Test debut
Johann Layne
Johann Layne
Khary Pierre
Khary Pierre
Umpires
England
Alex WharfDRS
England
Richard IllingworthDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Reiffel
Reserve Umpire
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
Language
English
India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
caught3654
KL Rahul
caught100197
B Sai Sudharsan
lbw719
Shubman Gill
caught50100
DC Jurel
caught125210
RA Jadeja
not out104176
Washington Sundar
not out913
Extras(b 12, lb 3, nb 1, w 1)
Total448(5 wkts; 128 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SL21011666.67
IND52212846.67
ENG52212643.33
BAN2011416.67
WI303000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table