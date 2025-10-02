Tossed up outside off, he slams this back to Warrican who parries it to long-off and Washy get a run. That's stumps on day two.
India vs West Indies, 1st Test at Ahmedabad, IND v WI, Oct 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|9
|13
|0
|0
|69.23
|3 (5b)
|9 (13b)
(lhb)
|104
|176
|6
|5
|59.09
|47 (69b)
|18 (31b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|29
|5
|102
|1
|3.51
|129
|8
|6
|6 - 0 - 36 - 0
(sla)
|29
|1
|91
|1
|3.13
|114
|8
|0
|9 - 0 - 28 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|14
|761
|101*
|44.76
|86
|3990
|175*
|38.74
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|22
|74
|7/32
|29.26
|1
|1
|1/91
|91.00
4.44pm Another session dominated by India through and through and they now have a firm hold on this first Test. India scored 122 runs in this final session in 32 overs, going at 3.81 runs an over. They now lead by 286 runs, with Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries after Rahul's 100. West Indies only managed three wickets in the entire day and have been made to toil. The Jadeja-Jurel stand would have hurt them the most with the duo adding 206 for the fifth wicket. Jurel fell late in the day, but Jadeja remains unbeaten on 104 and has Washington Sundar for company. How long will India continue batting tomorrow? Join us nice and early on day three to find out.
KL Rahul: (On the last few months) Really enjoying my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence. Coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, really enjoy being back. [Was it a little nervous to begin with?] No, not really. I just played a game last week. So yeah, I was a bit nervous playing there because I haven't been in the field for a good five-six weeks. So just to get back into that rhythm, just to get back into getting runs and spending time in the field and coming in day after day for four days and five days is a bit of a challenge physically as well. The conditions here have been really, really challenging physically. The game that I played last week was even worse. So yeah, physically it's been really challenging. But yeah, it's good to be out in the middle. And it was good for me to have that game and get some miles in.
[Challenges of playing at home as compared to overseas] Not sure really. But yeah, somehow, I think the only thing that I've worked on in the last year or so has been maintaining my batting tempo. Just enjoying the phases that are not as exciting. For me, in my own head, obviously when you travel abroad and play in seaming, swinging conditions with extra bounce, there's a lot of challenge doing that. And when we come back home, when there's three spinners playing and the field's spread out, you really need to dig in and need to get your runs with singles. The boundaries don't come that easily. So yeah, that's something that I've worked on.
I needed to make that mental switch to enjoy doing that, enjoy grinding and getting 100s with singles and twos as well. So that's something that I've worked on in the last year or so. And yeah, I think that's the only difference that I can see. And probably that's why I wasn't doing that well previously when I played at home.
[On the celebration] It's for my daughter, bro.
Pushed quicker on off stump, he defends to the on-side
Eye of Sauron: "Jadeja becomes just the second player in history to hit 5 sixes vs Windies in a test innings for the second time. Dhoni is the only other player to achieve this feat. Jadeja hit 5 sixes vs Windies at Rajkot in 2018. "
Flatter length ball on the stumps, he works this to deep midwicket
Flatter length ball on off, he stays back and defends
Slower through the air well outside off, he stretches forward and defends
Gets the ball to spin sharply back into Jadeja. The ball catches his pad and goes to deep fine leg
Last over of the day
Flatter length ball angling across Jadeja who stays back and dabs this past slip for a run
Flatter outside off, he sweeps to deep midwicket
Almost a run out! Flatter on middle and leg, he works this to short leg and sets off. But the fielder is quick to react and fires a throw back quickly. Washy scurries into his crease
Flatter length ball outside off, Washy defends to short leg
Around
Darted outside off, Washy sweeps to the left of deep midwicket and gets two more
Flatter length ball on middle and leg, he works this to midwicket
Brings out the reverse sweep now to the length ball outside off and gets it past slip for another run
Slows this up on the fuller side around off as Jadeja defends
Length ball on off and middle, he works this through midwicket for a run
Sixth Test ton for Jadeja. What a few months this has been for him. Flatter outside off, he pushes to point and reaches his century in 168 balls. Brings out the sword celebration as India surge.
Hits the rough and gets the ball to fizz and bounce into the batter, who gets hit on the pad.
Flatter outside off, he works this to midwicket
Jadeja on 99
Length ball outside off, he works this to midwicket
Flatter length ball outside off, he stays back and works this through midwicket. Will he get a second? Nope
1W
1W
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Toss
|West Indies, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|Test no. 2600
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|2,3,4,5,6 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Test debut
|Umpires
Alex WharfDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|36
|54
|caught
|100
|197
|lbw
|7
|19
|caught
|50
|100
|caught
|125
|210
|not out
|104
|176
|not out
|9
|13
|Extras
|(b 12, lb 3, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|448(5 wkts; 128 ovs)