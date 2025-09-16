West Indies drop Brathwaite for India Tests; Chanderpaul, Athanaze recalled

Brathwaite, a veteran of 100 Test caps, lost his place in the XI in the final Test against Australia earlier this year, a series which West Indies lost 0-3 and resulted in an emergency meeting which involved the likes of Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara. Also missing from the squad against Australia are Keacy Carty, Johann Layne and Mikyle Louis.

Khary Pierre , the left-arm spinner who is yet to play in Tests, has been called up too. Pierre is the second specialist spinner in the squad alongside vice-captain Jomel Warrican, and has been selected after taking 41 wickets at an average of 13.56 in the West Indies championship. Gudakesh Motie , meanwhile, has been rested "given the demands of the upcoming limited-overs schedule," according to a CWI release.

"The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling," head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement. "Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions."

Athanaze's last Test appearance was in the subcontinent against Pakistan in January. Chanderpaul, who last played a Test in January 2024 on the tour of Australia, is likely to partner John Campbell at the top. Kevlon Anderson , who has a first-class average of 42.05, keeps his place in the squad. The other batters are the captain Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach and Brandon King.

The spin contingent will be led by Warrican, Pierre, and Chase. The seamers are Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales.

West Indies are set to arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24. Only four players - Chase, Hope, Alzarri and Warrican - were part of the West Indies squad that last toured India in 2018-19. The first Test is set to be played in Ahmedabad and the second one in Delhi from October 10.

West Indies have a busy season ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in February-March. Later this month, they play Nepal in Sharjah for three T20Is, then play two Tests in India before flying to Bangladesh for a multi-format white-ball tour in October-November. They close out the year with an all-format tour of New Zealand from November 5 to December 22 comprising five T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests.