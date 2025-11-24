England decline opportunity for pink-ball practice in Lions fixture

The trio were unused for the first Test in Perth, with Bethell and Potts playing for the Lions against a Cricket Australia XI, which ran parallel to the Ashes opener. Both matches started on Friday, but the match at Lilac Hill ended up running twice as long. However, it concluded on Monday with an identical result; a dominant eight-wicket win by the home team, led by a glitzy century from Josh Inglis , opening the batting in the Travis Head role.

That England are not sending their 'starters' to Canberra will draw scorn, with many pundits already critical of their anticipated absence even before Monday's confirmation.

As well as offering them more cricket after the opening Test lasted just two days, the day-night fixture would have given them invaluable experience ahead of the the pink-ball Test match at the Gabba, which begins on December 4. England do not have a great day-night record, losing five out of seven, including two on the previous Ashes tour.

"It's amateurish if they don't go and play now," Michael Vaughan, England's 2005 Ashes-winning captain, said. "What harm is playing two days of cricket with a pink ball under lights?

"It's not being old-school to suggest that a pink ball is different to a red ball. Playing under the lights is different. Australia have won pretty much every pink-ball game in Australia: they've lost once. I'm not too old-school to suggest that they should play in that game… I'd like to know why they wouldn't."

Both Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum espoused the value of keeping the squad together after Saturday's chastening conclusion to the first Test, both to isolate them from the outside noise and maintain spirits. That they are sticking to their guns is no surprise.