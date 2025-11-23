Matches (14)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
IND vs SA (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
WBBL (2)
The Ashes (1)
Feature

Switch Hit: Travball 1-0 Bazball

After England's dramatic two-day capitulation to start the 2025-26 Ashes, Alan Gardner hears from Vish Ehantharajah and Alex Malcolm about what went down in Perth

ESPNcricinfo staff
23-Nov-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Ben Stokes looks out at the press conference, Australia vs England, 1st Test, The Ashes, Perth Stadium, November 22, 2025

Ben Stokes contemplates post-match media duties in Perth  •  Getty Images and Cricket Australia

After all the talk, time for a speed walk. The 2025-26 Ashes got underway in rip-roaring style, as Australia overturned a first-innings deficit to win by eight wickets in Perth, thanks to Travis Head's century for the ages. Can England fight back from 1-0 down? On Switch, Alan Gardner was joined by Vithushan Ehantharajah and Alex Malcolm to consider that question and more. Will Head continue to open? How did England squander their advantage? And should we start worrying about Joe Root? Also under consideration was Mitchell Starc's greatness and what's in store for Brisbane.
AustraliaEnglandAustralia vs EnglandThe Ashes

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback