Australia vs England, 1st Test at Perth, The Ashes, Nov 21 2025

1st Test, Perth, November 21 - 25, 2025, The Ashes
Australia FlagAustralia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
2:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
AustraliaAustralia
330036
6
EnglandEngland
522026
batters to watch
SPD Smith
9 M • 775 Runs • 51.67 Avg • 57.15 SR
TM Head
10 M • 690 Runs • 40.59 Avg • 82.24 SR
HC Brook
10 M • 920 Runs • 54.12 Avg • 85.58 SR
BM Duckett
10 M • 846 Runs • 47 Avg • 84.01 SR
bowlers to watch
MA Starc
10 M • 41 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 35.48 SR
NM Lyon
9 M • 30 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 49.23 SR
Shoaib Bashir
8 M • 30 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 59.3 SR
BA Stokes
8 M • 27 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 48.33 SR
Squad
AUS
ENG
Player
Role
Steven Smith (c)
Top order Batter
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Khawaja 
Top order Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Michael Neser 
Bowling Allrounder
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Perth Stadium
Series
The Ashes
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025/26
Match numberTest no. 2608
Hours of play (local time)10.20 start, Lunch 12.20-13.00, Tea 15.00-15.20, Close 17.20
Match days21,22,23,24,25 November 2025 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SA32102466.67
SL21011666.67
IND84315254.17
PAK21101250.00
ENG52212643.33
BAN2011416.67
WI505000.00
NZ------
