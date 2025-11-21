Matches (32)
Australia vs England, 1st Test at Perth, The Ashes, Nov 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
L
W
W
W
England
W
L
W
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 09:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS9 M • 775 Runs • 51.67 Avg • 57.15 SR
AUS10 M • 690 Runs • 40.59 Avg • 82.24 SR
ENG10 M • 920 Runs • 54.12 Avg • 85.58 SR
ENG10 M • 846 Runs • 47 Avg • 84.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 41 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 35.48 SR
AUS9 M • 30 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 49.23 SR
ENG8 M • 30 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 59.3 SR
ENG8 M • 27 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 48.33 SR
Squad
AUS
ENG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Perth Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|Test no. 2608
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.20 start, Lunch 12.20-13.00, Tea 15.00-15.20, Close 17.20
|Match days
|21,22,23,24,25 November 2025 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Glenn McGrath ditched by Australia broadcaster for betting agency partnership
Fast bowler falls foul of strict rules governing national broadcaster
Starc ready for extra burden as Australia's senior paceman
Left-armer will lead Australia's pace attack in the opening Ashes Test in the absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
'Greyhound' Doggett in line to become Australia Test Cap No. 472
If he makes his debut, Brendan Doggett will become just the third Indigenous man after Jason Gillespie and Scott Boland to play Test cricket for Australia