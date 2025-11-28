Khawaja confident of Gabba fitness but slams Perth pitch

Usman Khawaja is confident of being fit for the second Test in Brisbane but could have landed himself in hot water after describing the Perth pitch on day one of the first Ashes encounter as "s***".

Khawaja was unable to open in either innings of the opening Test having initially been caught out by England 's rapid collapse on the first afternoon and then suffering a recurrence after jumping for an attempted catch in the slips on the second day.

With his time off the field having not elapsed when Australia began their first innings, Marnus Labuschagne went in alongside debutant Jake Weatherald with Steven Smith then forced to move to No. 3.

Khawaja then came out at No. 4 but could only make two runs before edging a rising delivery from Brydon Carse. He was one of 19 wickets to fall on the opening day, which followed 17 on the first day of the corresponding Test against India last year, but the ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the surface "very good".

"Nineteen wickets on the first day and about 20 people got hit, that's a great wicket - that seems real fair," Khawaja said at an event for his Usman Khawaja Foundation, a charity which helps support children from diverse, rural and low socio-economic backgrounds.

"The same thing happened last year in the Indian Test, it's just that day one wicket, the ball just does not react. Steve Smith's by far the best cricketer I've ever played with and he's missing the middle of his bat by a long way - he does not miss the middle of his bat. He's getting hit in the elbow, he's getting hit."

"You can't really predict up and down. Up and down is the hardest - sideways is a little bit easier but up and down your hands can't catch up. So day one wicket at [Perth] is a piece of s***, I'm happy to say that. It has been last year, it was this year.

"They do get better. Day two, day three, and then day four, they start to crack up."

Usman Khawaja ahead of what could be his final Test series • Getty Images

Quite what conditions will be served up for the day-night Test at the Gabba remain to be seen, but Khawaja was confident he would be able to take his place in the XI although Travis Head's spectacular 123 in his absence has sparked a debate about which way Australia should go.

"I feel good," he said. "I'd never experienced it before, but the last few days have been good. I've never had back spasms before, so it's been quite new for me. I've been quite lucky. I'm 39 years old [on December 18] and have always had a pretty solid back. Rachel, my wife, has been taking care of me - she's been letting me sleep in a fair bit actually, I've really been taking advantage of it. I should be right."

Recounting the events of the opening day in Perth, which at one stage saw Smith frantically waving to the dug out, Khawaja said he was trying all he could to be available to open.

"I went off knowing I still wanted to open; I don't want to bat anywhere else," Khawaja said. "I went off, and I think they [England] were six down, and we just went bang, bang, wicket.

"I rushed back on, and then we take the next two wickets. That was the frustrating part for me, but I had no other option. I had anti-inflammatories, really strong ones. I had real strong painkillers all through that time - even in the morning - and got myself to a place where I could actually field again."