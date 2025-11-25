How the Gabba Test pitch will perform under lights

Gabba curator Dave Sandurski is set to prepare a pitch for the day-night second Ashes Test that will reward both batters and bowlers, just like in the recent Sheffield Shield clash.

While the pitch for the Test will be a different strip, both players said the Gabba had presented a surface that rewarded bat and ball.

Renshaw made 114 in the first innings while Bartlett scored 72 and took 4 for 35 in the second.

The fact the Shield match finished at the end of the third day means Sandurski will get more preparation time with hot weather forecast ahead of the Test that starts Thursday week.

"Gaining an extra day to get it close to that 10-day [preparation] period makes life just that little bit more comfortable," Sandurski told AAP. "All indications are there is a bit of heat around. The wicket will dry out a lot quicker so you've got to make sure you keep enough moisture in it to last five days.

"We try and make our wickets pretty much the same for four and five-day cricket. The aim is to provide a wicket where all players get a chance to perform their skills so hopefully all facets of the game come into the match."

Sandurski said the Shield match was indicative of how good batting and bowling would pay dividends at the Gabba.

The two-day Test in Perth was a reflection of how England and Australia approached their task rather than the surface. "Years ago draws were acceptable but now they are not and people play more shots and can provide more chances," added Sandurski.

Bartlett identified the middle session, played in a twilight period under lights, as the key to success. Both he and Gurinder Sandhu extracted seam and pace from the surface in that period on day three.

"Just on twilight the pink ball talks a little bit more and the game goes through massive ebbs and flows," Bartlett told AAP. "You see wickets falling in clumps. You've got to stay in it and make the most of that middle session.

"If the Test wicket is like the one we just played on it will be a really good cricket wicket. We got a result in three days but when you bat well you get rewarded and if you bowl well it's the same."

Renshaw said that twilight period was a challenge and when the game could change quickly.