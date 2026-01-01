Matches (8)
MI Cape Town vs Super Kings, 15th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Cape Town
L
NR
L
L
L
Super Kings
L
W
W
W
NR
Match centre Ground time: 09:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MICT9 M • 357 Runs • 51 Avg • 170.81 SR
9 M • 244 Runs • 34.86 Avg • 131.18 SR
JSK10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 135.71 SR
9 M • 141 Runs • 28.2 Avg • 178.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MICT8 M • 12 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 11.5 SR
MICT6 M • 10 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 13 SR
JSK6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 12.7 SR
5 M • 5 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 16.8 SR
Squad
MICT
JSK
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|6 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
