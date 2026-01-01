Matches (8)
MI Cape Town vs Super Kings, 15th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (D/N), Cape Town, January 06, 2026, SA20
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Joburg Super KingsJoburg Super Kings
4301151.526
6
MI Cape TownMI Cape Town
50412-2.154
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Rickelton
9 M • 357 Runs • 51 Avg • 170.81 SR
HE van der Dussen
9 M • 244 Runs • 34.86 Avg • 131.18 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 135.71 SR
D Ferreira
9 M • 141 Runs • 28.2 Avg • 178.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
C Bosch
8 M • 12 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 11.5 SR
K Rabada
6 M • 10 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 13 SR
RJ Gleeson
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 12.7 SR
D Ferreira
5 M • 5 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 16.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Thomas Kaber 
Allrounder
Karim Janat 
Batting Allrounder
Daniel Lategan 
Top order Batter
George Linde 
Allrounder
Tristan Luus 
Bowler
Tom Moores 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dane Piedt 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Smith 
Top order Batter
Jacques Snyman 
Batting Allrounder
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Tiaan van Vuuren 
Allrounder
SA20 News

Raza four-for razes through MI Cape Town as Paarl Royals register huge win

It was defending champs MICT's fourth loss, and potentially leaves them needing favours to make the playoffs

Injury setback for Ferguson ahead of T20 WC; Milne back with a bang

Ferguson suffered a calf injury while playing for Desert Vipers in the ILT20

Bereaved Raza makes a statement as first Zimbabwe player in SA20

The veteran has had to put aside the pain of losing his brother earlier this week

Pretorius, Baartman star as Paarl survive late scare to keep MICT winless

Linde and Rashid added 51 off 27 balls for the seventh wicket, but Paarl held on to take the thriller by one run

'Keep calm and keep a clear mind' - Gleeson the hero in SA20's first Super Over finish

"I just wanted to try and keep them guessing and have the batter thinking about two deliveries instead of just one," Richard Gleeson says after scripting Joburg Super Kings win

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
JSK430151.526
PR43113-1.070
SEC421123.035
DSG5128-1.029
PC41270.250
MICT5042-2.154
Full Table