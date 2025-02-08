Matches (17)
Tri-Nation (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)
WI 4-Day (4)
IND vs ENG (1)
ILT20 (1)
MI Cape Town vs Eastern Cape, Final at Johannesburg, SA20, Feb 08 2025 - Full Scorecard
MI Cape Town Innings
Eastern Cape Innings
Match Flow
Info
MI Cape Town (20 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|st †Stubbs b Dawson
|23
|25
|36
|0
|2
|92.00
|c Dawson b Overton
|33
|15
|21
|1
|4
|220.00
|c Simelane b Gleeson
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|c Jansen b Markram
|39
|26
|49
|2
|2
|150.00
|c Overton b Dawson
|20
|14
|11
|0
|3
|142.85
|c Markram b Jansen
|38
|18
|22
|2
|4
|211.11
|not out
|13
|12
|25
|2
|0
|108.33
|c Abell b Gleeson
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|c †Stubbs b Jansen
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|not out
|8
|5
|8
|1
|0
|160.00
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 6)
|7
|Total
20 Ov (RR: 9.05)
|181/8
Did not bat:
Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Ryan Rickelton, 4.6 ov), 2-52 (Reeza Hendricks, 5.5 ov), 3-67 (Rassie van der Dussen, 8.1 ov), 4-93 (George Linde, 10.6 ov), 5-143 (Dewald Brevis, 15.5 ov), 6-161 (Connor Esterhuizen, 16.5 ov), 7-167 (Rashid Khan, 17.5 ov), 8-168 (Corbin Bosch, 18.2 ov) • DRS
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|6s
|WD
|NB
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
4.6 to RD Rickelton, Another slowie from Overton, this brings a wicket! Seam-up slower variation, serious skill from Overton. Stops on Rickelton. He had backed away and aimed to go over the top. But ends up weakly chipping a catch to mid-off. Some respite for SEC. 51/1
|4
|0
|39
|2
|9.75
|11
|2
|4
|0
|0
15.5 to D Brevis, Brevis backs away outside leg, manufactures swinging room. Jansen hits a hard length and takes it away from the swinging arc. Brevis still has a crack at it and holes out to Markram at long-off. 143/5
18.2 to C Bosch, Stubbs throws himself to his right to grasp this outside edge. Full and wide of off, possibly a slower one, Bosch throws his bat at ball and nicks it behind, with Stubbs completing a terrific catch behind the stumps. 168/8
|4
|0
|22
|2
|5.50
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
5.5 to RR Hendricks, Holes out to square-ish deep third. Short, wide, 142ks, Reeza throws his bat at the ball and ends up slicing a thick outside edge that flies into the hands of Simelane. Sunrisers have worked their way back into this final with this double-strike. 52/2
17.5 to Rashid Khan, banged short and outside off, 142ks, gets big on Rashid. He swipes in the air and finds the man at deep midwicket. Gleeson and Rashid exchange words. The umpire intervenes to diffuse the tension. 167/7
|4
|0
|40
|2
|10.00
|7
|1
|4
|0
|0
8.1 to HE van der Dussen, Dawson wheels away in celebration! This is a terrific comeback from SEC. Rassie jumps out of his crease, Dawson is wary of it as he drags his length back and gets it to turn away from the advancing batter. Beats the outside edge. Stubbs does the rest. Time for a strategic break. 67/3
10.6 to GF Linde, Caught by Overton at long-off this time! Lawson tries to hide it away from the reach of Linde once again. He steps out and connects once again, but finds the outfielder this time. Linde got too close to the pitch and ended up holing out. 93/4
|3
|0
|35
|1
|11.66
|8
|1
|3
|2
|0
16.5 to C Esterhuizen, Jansen runs in from long-off, dives forward, and pouches it. On a length and darted across off off, Connor lofts it in the air, but you can't clear Jansen. 161/6
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Sunrisers Eastern Cape (T: 182 runs from 20 ovs)
|Batting
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|c Linde b Rabada
|5
|8
|8
|1
|0
|62.50
|lbw b Rashid Khan
|26
|23
|50
|3
|1
|113.04
|c †Rickelton b Boult
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|st †Rickelton b Linde
|30
|25
|30
|4
|1
|120.00
|c Rabada b Linde
|6
|5
|9
|0
|0
|120.00
|c Rashid Khan b Boult
|15
|15
|17
|0
|0
|100.00
|c Rashid Khan b Rabada
|5
|11
|20
|0
|0
|45.45
|not out
|5
|10
|18
|0
|0
|50.00
|c Esterhuizen b Rabada
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|200.00
|c Rashid Khan b Bosch
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|c sub (CA Ingram) b Rabada
|1
|6
|6
|0
|0
|16.66
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 1)
|6
|Total
18.4 Ov (RR: 5.62)
|105
Fall of wickets: 1-7 (David Bedingham, 1.5 ov), 2-8 (Jordan Hermann, 2.4 ov), 3-65 (Tom Abell, 9.4 ov), 4-68 (Tony de Zorzi, 10.3 ov), 5-74 (Aiden Markram, 11.2 ov), 6-92 (Tristan Stubbs, 14.5 ov), 7-97 (Marco Jansen, 16.3 ov), 8-101 (Liam Dawson, 16.5 ov), 9-102 (Craig Overton, 17.1 ov), 10-105 (Richard Gleeson, 18.4 ov) • DRS
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|6s
|WD
|NB
|4
|0
|9
|2
|2.25
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
2.4 to J Hermann, The keeper settles underneath this skier. Back of a length and on the hips, Jordan aims to swing it over the leg side but leading-edges it hiiiiiiiigh into the night sky. Rickelton judges it well and pouches the ball. 8/2
14.5 to T Stubbs, Caught at mid-off! Rashid punches the air in delight. Stubbs is furious with himself. On a length and outside off, possibly a slower variation, Stubbs aims to go over Rashid but does not manufacture enough power or elevation. 92/6
|3.4
|0
|25
|4
|6.81
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
1.5 to DG Bedingham, Chipped to short cover! Back of a length and hits the splice. It's the ball hitting bat as opposed to bat hitting the ball. Bedingham can't control his drive and ends up plopping a catch to Linde in the infield. 7/1
16.3 to M Jansen, pitched up on off stump, Jansen skies it....into the hands of Rashid at long-off! Jansen mis-hits it to the MICT captain in the outfield. Rashid back-pedals and snaffles it. Jansen falls for 5 off 11 balls. 97/7
16.5 to LA Dawson, Holes out to deep midwicket. Much fuller and on middle, cutter from Rabada. Dawson slogs again and finds Esterhuizen in the deep. MICT keep marching towards the title. 101/8
18.4 to RJ Gleeson, That is that! MICT are the new champions of the SA20! No three-peat for SEC. Rabada and the rest of the MICT players celebrate under fire-work filled skies. Rabada seals the deal by taking out No.11 Gleeson. Banged in short, Gleeson is discomfited by it, he can only fend it to Hendricks at cover. The Wanderers roars with the MICT boys. 105/10
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
17.1 to C Overton, You just can't keep Rashid away from the action! This is a simple catch, though. Full and on the stumps, Overton lifts it in the air to long-on. 102/9
|4
|0
|19
|1
|4.75
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
10.3 to T de Zorzi, another lbw appeal, the finger goes up this time! De Zorzi walks off but his captain chats with him and SEC decide to review this. But it seemed plumb. Slider, full on middle, smacks the front pad in line with middle, No bat involved. Ball-tracking indicates that it would've crashed into middle. 68/4
|4
|0
|20
|2
|5.00
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
9.4 to TB Abell, Linde provides MICT with the breakthrough! Abell gives him the charge, but Linde holds this back, drops his length shorter and gets it to turn away outside off. Rickelton does the rest. 65/3
11.2 to AK Markram, Rabada pulls off a sensational catch at point! He dives across to his right from point and plucks the ball out of thin air. On a length and turns away outside off, Markram aims to go inside-out over extra-cover, but Linde finds more turn and has the batter slicing it to the right of Rabada. Sunrisers are five down and sinking. 74/5
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match Flow
MI Cape Town innings
Sunrisers Eastern Cape innings
- Powerplay 1: Overs 0.1 - 6.0 (Mandatory - 34 runs, 2 wickets)
- Over 2.2: Review by MI Cape Town (Bowling), Decision Challenged - Wicket, Umpire - LB Gcuma, Batter - J Hermann (Struck down - Umpires Call)
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 50 runs in 7.4 overs (46 balls), Extras 3
- Strategic Timeout: Sunrisers Eastern Cape - 54/2 in 8.0 overs (T de Zorzi 22, TB Abell 23)
- Over 8.1: Review by MI Cape Town (Bowling), Decision Challenged - Wicket, Umpire - LB Gcuma, Batter - TB Abell (Struck down)
- Over 8.3: Review by MI Cape Town (Bowling), Decision Challenged - Wicket, Umpire - LB Gcuma, Batter - T de Zorzi (Struck down)
- 3rd Wicket: 50 runs in 38 balls (T de Zorzi 24, TB Abell 25, Ex 2)
- Over 10.3: Review by Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Batting), Decision Challenged - Wicket, Umpire - LB Gcuma, Batter - T de Zorzi (Struck down)
- Strategic Timeout: Sunrisers Eastern Cape - 92/6 in 14.5 overs (M Jansen 4)
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 100 runs in 16.4 overs (100 balls), Extras 5
Match Details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Toss
|MI Cape Town, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|MI Cape Town won the 2024/25 SA20
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|8 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Win Probability
MICT 100%
MICTSEC100%50%100%
Over 19 • SEC 105/10
Richard Gleeson c sub (CA Ingram) b Rabada 1 (6b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 16.66MI Cape Town won by 76 runs
W
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
Dewald Brevis's brief encounter proves decisive as MICT secure SA20 glory
Turnaround complete as wooden spoonists from 2023 and 2024 rise up to topple double champions
Rashid Khan: 'It's going to be massive to get 1000 wickets'
The Afghanistan wristspinner has lofty goals and at just 26 years old he has time to achieve them
Eastern Cape Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|5
|8
|lbw
|26
|23
|caught
|1
|5
|stumped
|30
|25
|caught
|6
|5
|caught
|15
|15
|caught
|5
|11
|not out
|5
|10
|caught
|4
|2
|caught
|1
|2
|caught
|1
|6
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 1)
|Total
|105(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>