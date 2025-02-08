1.5 to DG Bedingham , Chipped to short cover! Back of a length and hits the splice. It's the ball hitting bat as opposed to bat hitting the ball. Bedingham can't control his drive and ends up plopping a catch to Linde in the infield . 7 / 1

16.3 to M Jansen , pitched up on off stump, Jansen skies it....into the hands of Rashid at long-off! Jansen mis-hits it to the MICT captain in the outfield. Rashid back-pedals and snaffles it. Jansen falls for 5 off 11 balls . 97 / 7

16.5 to LA Dawson , Holes out to deep midwicket. Much fuller and on middle, cutter from Rabada. Dawson slogs again and finds Esterhuizen in the deep. MICT keep marching towards the title . 101 / 8