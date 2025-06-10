Matches (19)
England vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Southampton, ENG vs WI, Jun 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Southampton, June 10, 2025, West Indies tour of England
England FlagEngland
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 144.54 SR
JG Bethell
8 M • 138 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 142.26 SR
R Powell
10 M • 268 Runs • 29.78 Avg • 138.86 SR
R Shepherd
9 M • 177 Runs • 25.29 Avg • 132.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BA Carse
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 14.4 SR
AU Rashid
7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 21.42 SR
AJ Hosein
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 18 SR
R Shepherd
8 M • 9 Wkts • 10.16 Econ • 17.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3218
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days10 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies in England News

Unfettered England hunt down 197 in style to seal 2-0 series lead

Six-laden display from West Indies not enough to stay in the series, as Banton, Bethell star in chase

Jos Buttler 96, Liam Dawson four-for seal spoils for England

West Indies pay price for slow starts with ball and bat to fall 21 runs short in chase

Akeal Hosein to join up with West Indies for second T20I after UK visa issues

Fellow Trinidadian Jyd Goolie also unable to travel after new entry requirements come into force

Road to 2026 World Cup begins as big guns assemble for T20I leg

England cruised to victory in 50-over format but 20-over version may prove more to Windies' liking

Salt to miss West Indies T20Is for paternity break after dash to IPL final

He had made a quick dash back to the UK between the Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2025 final for the birth of his first child

