England vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Southampton, ENG vs WI, Jun 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Southampton, June 10, 2025, West Indies tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
L
L
W
W
West Indies
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 144.54 SR
ENG8 M • 138 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 142.26 SR
10 M • 268 Runs • 29.78 Avg • 138.86 SR
9 M • 177 Runs • 25.29 Avg • 132.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 14.4 SR
ENG7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 21.42 SR
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 18 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 10.16 Econ • 17.77 SR
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3218
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|10 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
West Indies in England News
Unfettered England hunt down 197 in style to seal 2-0 series lead
Six-laden display from West Indies not enough to stay in the series, as Banton, Bethell star in chase
Jos Buttler 96, Liam Dawson four-for seal spoils for England
West Indies pay price for slow starts with ball and bat to fall 21 runs short in chase
Akeal Hosein to join up with West Indies for second T20I after UK visa issues
Fellow Trinidadian Jyd Goolie also unable to travel after new entry requirements come into force
Road to 2026 World Cup begins as big guns assemble for T20I leg
England cruised to victory in 50-over format but 20-over version may prove more to Windies' liking