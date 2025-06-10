West Indies bowl first, Hetmyer replaces Chase

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs England

West Indies have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss in the third T20I against England at the Utilita Bowl, with skipper Shai Hope believing chasing is the tourists' best chance of securing their first win of a chastening tour.

Hope, who revealed one change to the line-up with Shimron Hetmyer replacing Roston Chase, who failed a late fitness test, felt the conditions underfoot would not change across what will be a warm, dry evening.

"It looks like it's not going to change much so we're going to back ourselves to chase," he said. "The win is the biggest thing here. We want to continue growing as a team. We haven't won a game on this tour."

Harry Brook stated he, too, would have bowled first but was happy to set and defend in pursuit of closing out a flawless first few weeks as England's full-time limited overs captain, before parking international captaincy for a couple of months until September's assignments against South Africa. An unchanged XI from Sunday's victory in Bristol is a nod to that ruthless approach.

"We've been speaking about it a lot - we want to start nailing teams down into the ground," Brook said. "We want to win these series without them winning a game.

"People say winning is a habit and that's something we can keep going up to that World Cup next year."

That narrowed focus does not bode well for West Indies as they seek to avoid a full sweep of their men's and women's side. The former have one final attempt to save face and prevent a complete shellacking before returning to Ireland for a further three T20Is, after a 1-1 draw in the ODI series prior to arriving in England.

England: 1 Jamie Smith, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Tom Banton, 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Matthew Potts