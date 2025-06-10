Pooran makes shock retirement from international cricket at 29

Nicholas Pooran , the former West Indies white-ball captain, has retired from international cricket at the age of 29. He finishes with 1983 runs in 61 ODIs and 2275 runs in 106 T20Is.

Pooran had recently opted out of selection for West Indies' T20I series against England and hadn't featured in ODIs since West Indies' exit in the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers. However, his retirement comes as a shock since it was only in November last year - on the occasion of his 100th T20I cap - that Pooran had said he could play 100 more T20Is

In a statement on his social media, Pooran wrote on Monday: "After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies. Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.

"To the fans - thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion. To my family, friends and teammates - thank you for walking the journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all. Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead."

Pooran made his West Indies debut in 2016 against Pakistan in the UAE and three years later earned his first ODI cap, against England. In 2022, he was appointed West Indies' white-ball captain but stepped down after a disastrous T20 World Cup in Australia that year. He last played for West Indies in December 2024, in a home T20I series against Bangladesh in Kingstown.

But he had arguably his best year in 2024, hitting the most sixes in a calendar year (170) before finishing IPL 2025 with 524 runs at a strike rate of 196.25 with five half-centuries. He was also expected to be a key part of West Indies' plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup early next year.

A regular in the franchise circuit, Pooran is expected to feature in the MLC and The Hundred this summer. Apart from the CPL and the IPL, he is also a regular in the ILT20 in the UAE. In T20Is, a format where he finishes as West Indies' most capped T20I player and highest run-scorer , he scored 2275 runs at an average of 26.14 and strike rate of 136.39. In ODIs, he scored 1983 runs at an average of 39.66 and strike rate of 99.15.

"Cricket West Indies extends sincere gratitude and appreciation to Nicholas Pooran for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket," a statement from CWI said on Monday.