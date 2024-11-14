Nicholas Pooran on his 100th T20I: 'I feel like I can play a hundred more'

Nicholas Pooran arrived at Kensington Oval on Sunday afternoon fully prepped for the second T20I against England , his 100th international in the format. He gave thanks for another day to showcase his flamboyant batting, knowing there was a time when it seemed like he might never play again.

"It's what I love to do. I just love playing cricket, it's what I wanted to do from a child and I get to live my dream," he said.

"Everyone knows my story: when I had the accident [in 2015], when many people felt I would never play cricket again. At the time I felt playing cricket again was impossible. When I recovered in the hospital the first thing I asked was if I would be able to play cricket again.

"Now I'm on both feet and I enjoy everything I do for West Indies cricket and for the fans who come to see me play. I play for them. When the fans are around that is when the magic happens. There was a time during the pandemic when we had no fans [in the stands]… that felt strange. I always give thanks for my blessings. Having represented West Indies in my 100th T20I is a special feeling… I feel like I can play a hundred more.

"Hearing the West Indies anthem and seeing the fans celebrating West Indies cricket is what makes me happy. As a little boy growing up, I used to love to see Brian Lara and hearing Ian Bishop's voice on TV, that's what I enjoyed as a young fan… so that inspired me."

Off the cricket field, Pooran is soft-spoken, mild-mannered and engaging. On it, he is vocal and demonstrative behind the stumps with the gloves on and sensational in front of the stumps with bat in hand.

Ahead of the England series, he had scored 2251 T20 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 161 in 67 innings in 2024 - a record for most T20 runs in a calendar year . His 165 sixes is also 65 more than the next highest batter on the 2024 list.

"In the last 14 months I have been playing really well and winning games. Everything is happening nicely. I'm still pretty young and I believe I still have a lot of cricket left in me.

"There is a still a lot I want to accomplish, there is still a lot to win. I believe this is the start for me… I will remain humble, and I will remain grounded and be the best version of myself. I want to continue to put smiles on the faces of my fans."

Sunday was a bit of a blip on this otherwise stellar year of performances. As far as landmarks go, this one was not marked by anything memorable or marvellous. There was no signature special edition "Pooran" jersey with "100" emblazoned on his back, and he did not send the colourful crowd into a frenzy with his 14 off 23 balls in an seven-wicket defeat to England, which put West Indies on the back foot, trailing 0-2 in the five-match series.

Eight years ago in the UAE, Pooran made a slow start to his career and recorded scores of 5, 4 and 16 against a potent Pakistan attack. He was the rookie in the camp, but he was surrounded by a wealth of experience, including Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine -- and he learned the ropes quickly.

"It was my first match, and I was delighted to get my first cap from the team manager, Joel Garner. Everyone made me feel at home in the West Indies dressing room, and I felt that my journey started.