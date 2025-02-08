Matches (12)
MI Cape Town vs Eastern Cape, Final at Johannesburg, SA20, Feb 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Cape Town
W
W
W
W
W
Eastern Cape
L
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 354 Runs • 59 Avg • 134.6 SR
MICT7 M • 303 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 175.14 SR
SEC10 M • 236 Runs • 23.6 Avg • 123.56 SR
SEC10 M • 233 Runs • 38.83 Avg • 123.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MICT8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 16.36 SR
MICT5 M • 10 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 10.2 SR
SEC10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.54 Econ • 15.85 SR
SEC9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 12.27 SR
Squad
MICT
SEC
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|8 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
