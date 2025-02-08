Matches (12)
SA20 (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
ILT20 (2)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
BPL (1)
Nepal Tri (1)

MI Cape Town vs Eastern Cape, Final at Johannesburg, SA20, Feb 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Johannesburg, February 08, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HE van der Dussen
9 M • 354 Runs • 59 Avg • 134.6 SR
RD Rickelton
7 M • 303 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 175.14 SR
DG Bedingham
10 M • 236 Runs • 23.6 Avg • 123.56 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 233 Runs • 38.83 Avg • 123.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 16.36 SR
C Bosch
5 M • 10 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 10.2 SR
M Jansen
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.54 Econ • 15.85 SR
LA Dawson
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 12.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MICT
SEC
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kaber 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Tristan Luus 
-
Dane Piedt 
Bowler
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days8 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Sunrisers march into third SA20 final as Royals run their course

Defending champions take the long route to final after defeats in first three matches

Sunrisers march into third SA20 final as Royals run their course

MICT into SA20 final as controversial no-ball call hurts Royals

Brevis reprieve helps table-topping MICT to get out of sight in Qualifier 1

MICT into SA20 final as controversial no-ball call hurts Royals

Sunrisers keep three-peat dream alive as Marco Jansen makes the difference again

Despite three losses in a row to launch competition, SEC are one match away from their third final

Sunrisers keep three-peat dream alive as Marco Jansen makes the difference again

Red-ball specialist Bedingham 'still trying to learn' his trade in T20s

Having prioritised Test cricket last year, the batter hopes to get better and more consistent in T20 as Sunrisers eye another SA20 title

Red-ball specialist Bedingham 'still trying to learn' his trade in T20s

Rashid Khan becomes T20 cricket's highest wicket-taker

The 26-year-old Afghanistan spinner went past Dwayne Bravo's tally of 631

Rashid Khan becomes T20 cricket's highest wicket-taker
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT1072352.446
PR107328-0.125
SEC105524-0.206
JSK104519-0.208
PC102614-0.585
DSG102612-1.256
Full Table