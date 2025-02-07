Markram's Sunrisers eye dream three-peat against Rashid's clinical MI Cape Town

It's ending how it began , with a match between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and highly-rated but underachieving Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT). And this time it's in the final.

There will be either a new winner or the same one crowned in front of a full house at South Africa's premier cricket venue: the Wanderers, where no rain is forecast. What more could anyone want? A close game, perhaps. If there is one criticism of this edition of the SA20 it's that result margins have been too big with only six tight matches out of 30 in the group stage - defined as games won by 10 or fewer runs of with six or fewer balls to spare - and one of the three qualifiers. No one quite knows why and SEC captain Aiden Markram put it down to either "coincidence," or "guys are getting really big scores and then to chase it down is tough or starting badly with the bat," and hoped for a "close, entertaining," last match.

Whether he really means that is doubtful after SEC had to play two games in two days to come through the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, and will now play a third in four days. Are they exhausted? "There are pros and cons," Markram said. "We're starting to do some good things and we've got answers to some questions. But the other side of it is rest and being completely fresh physically and mentally for the final."

The break Markram spoke of was the privilege of MICT, who had three days off. Rashid Khan confirmed he used the downtime to "just sit in my room and watch Netflix a lot." His series of choice? "Prison Break. It gives you an idea of how to get out of difficulties." How so? "Sometimes you forget as a captain so I have the idea to write things on my arm where you can write what's going to happen in the next over."

It's been done, of course. There are incidents of captains having so many team changes that they've written them on their palms and Scotland's Mark Watt famously remembered his tactics with a cheat sheet that he pulled out of his pocket at the 2022 T20 World Cup and though Rashid may joke about it, he is unlikely to need it.

MICT have been, by a distance, the most clinical of the six teams in this edition of the SA20. They won seven of their 10 league games - no team has won more in the group stage - qualified directly for the final on their first attempt and have completely turned themselves around from the team that finished last in the previous two editions. With a squad laden with players from the Highveld ( Ryan Rickelton Rassie van der Dussen , Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Connor Esterhuizen and Delano Potgieter have all played at the Lions while Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis and Thomas Kaber all play down the road at the Titans), some would go as far as to say they are favourites, but they'd do that at their peril.

Rashid Khan's MI Cape Town have been the most clinical of the six teams this edition • SA20

After three losses from their opening three games, SEC are one of the last two standing. They've dug deep and scrapped, had their reserves tested and relied heavily on their two biggest national names: South Africa's T20 captain Markram and premier allrounder Marco Jansen but they're on track for a three-peat. If they do that, they will draw comparisons with South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, who have won the World Cup three times and are seen as the ultimate symbol of national success. Not bad company to keep, but first they'll need to overcome some challenges. We outline the main match-ups here.

The batters: Test openers vs T20 stars

The first clear point of difference between the finalists is how their opening pairs have performed. MICT, who have mostly used Rickelton and van der Dussen, had the leading top two of the group phase, with 523 runs and an average of 58.11. SEC had the least successful opening partnership, who averaged just 12.40.

Both Rickelton and van der Dussen's entire domestic careers have been played at the Wanderers, which is an obvious advantage. "To have those players around where they give you the best information and the ideas about the wicket and the conditions, is so great," Rashid said.

While SEC's Tony de Zorzi grew up on the Highveld, both he and David Bedingham play at the coast (Cape Town, ironically) and neither are what you would call obvious T20 picks. Bedingham acknowledged to ESPNcricinfo that he is still trying to find the sweet spot in his short-format game while de Zorzi showed glimpses of it in his 49-ball 78 in Qualifier 2 against Paarl Royals . Both are in fairly good touch, which bodes well for Markram, especially as he has taken a personal interest in de Zorzi's development.

Tony de Zorzi played a match-winning knock in the Qualifier 2 • SA20

"He's a hell of a player but most importantly, I think he's a really strong character mentally. He sets high standards and he's mentally very strong as well," he said. "Over the last few years he's been playing some really good cricket and been scoring massive runs. I'm really chuffed for him last night that he did well and could sort of now just settle down and get into the competition just before the final. He'll feel a bit more comfortable at the crease now."

This idea that the competition only starts at the end is something de Zorzi said Markram had mentioned before the knockouts, as a way to remind the team that everything they've done to get here is just preparation. The real test is now.

The bowlers: Battle of the seamers (keep an eye on Ottneil Baartman and Corbin Bosch)

Although the Wanderers has turned this season, it is known as the pace paradise in South African cricket and SEC, in particular, will hope it plays to reputation. Their seamers were the most successful of the group stage with 41 wickets and Marco Jansen - his height advantage means he often gets extra bounce and the regularity with which he takes wickets in the powerplay has made him the most difficult bowler to face across the tournament.

Corbin Bosch has stood out for MICT • SA20

But pressure has not always been his friend and, by his own admission, he gets nervous in big moments and this one could be bigger than he thinks. SEC are sweating on the fitness of Ottneil Baartman, who left the field in his fourth over in Qualifier 2, and was assessed on Friday. His participation is in doubt, which could open the door for 21-year old Andile Simelane to play but would cost SEC experience.

On MICT's side, they have Rabada and Trent Boult but their leading seamer is Corbin Bosch , with 10 wickets. There's extra motivation for him to show what he can do in the final: South Africa have yet to name a replacement for Anrich Nortje in their Champions Trophy squad and with Gerald Coetzee injured, Bosch is the front-runner. He offers pace, with speeds above 145kph, and a good showing in a crunch match will make him impossible to ignore.

The coaches: Adi Birrell and Robbie P

The people behind the scenes have no direct impact on what will happen on the field but the work they've done has helped put the teams in this position and has to be acknowledged.

For SEC, Adi Birrell has masterminded two titles and has them on the brink of a third and his players are never short of praise for the kind of change-room environment he has created. "He's seen so many things but just remains really calm, almost like a grandfather figure for us," Markram said, quickly realising his terminology may not be seen as complimentary by his 64-year old coach. "He's going to hate me but he knows anyone can chat to him, he manages each individual in the team with a lot of care which the players really appreciate and his values are really strong. He's one of the best for sure."