Rashid Khan becomes T20 cricket's highest wicket-taker

"It's a great achievement," Rashid told the host broadcaster after his team secured victory. "I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It's a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table. DJ [Bravo] is one of the best T20 bowlers. It's a great honour and I'm looking forward to continuing."

The ability to bowl quickly through the air and keep the stumps in play made Rashid an extremely difficult bowler to face, especially since it was hard to pick which way the ball was going to turn. He gave batters no time to adjust and very little clues what was going to happen. Eventually, teams simply started playing him out without taking too much risk. Rashid could run through a side - he has 20 hauls of four wickets or more - but his defining quality was that he could always keep opposition batters under control.