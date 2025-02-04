Matches (28)
IND vs ENG (1)
SA20 (1)
ILT20 (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
HK TRI (1)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Nepal Tri (1)

MI Cape Town vs Royals, Qualifier 1 at Gqeberha, SA20, Feb 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1 (D/N), Gqeberha, February 04, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MICT Win & Bat
PR Win & Bat
MICT Win & Bowl
PR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HE van der Dussen
9 M • 330 Runs • 55 Avg • 134.14 SR
RD Rickelton
6 M • 259 Runs • 51.8 Avg • 177.39 SR
LG Pretorius
10 M • 323 Runs • 32.3 Avg • 169.1 SR
RA Herman
7 M • 250 Runs • 35.71 Avg • 125 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 19.33 SR
GF Linde
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 17.25 SR
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 17.07 SR
BC Fortuin
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.72 Econ • 21.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MICT
PR
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kaber 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Tristan Luus 
-
Dane Piedt 
Bowler
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days4 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT1072352.446
PR107328-0.125
SEC105524-0.206
JSK104519-0.208
PC102614-0.585
DSG102612-1.256
Full Table