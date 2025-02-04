Matches (28)
MI Cape Town vs Royals, Qualifier 1 at Gqeberha, SA20, Feb 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Cape Town
NR
W
W
W
W
Royals
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 330 Runs • 55 Avg • 134.14 SR
MICT6 M • 259 Runs • 51.8 Avg • 177.39 SR
10 M • 323 Runs • 32.3 Avg • 169.1 SR
7 M • 250 Runs • 35.71 Avg • 125 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MICT8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 19.33 SR
MICT7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 17.25 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 17.07 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.72 Econ • 21.6 SR
Squad
MICT
PR
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|4 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
SA20 News
Owen earns SA20 deal on the back of BBL heroics
The opener will join Paarl Royals as a replacement for Joe Root who is heading to India
Started from the bottom now they're here - the MI Cape Town story
Bottom of the pile in 2023 and 2024, the franchise are gunning for silverware in 2025
Maharaj: Super Giants lost 'every powerplay whether batting or bowling'
Last year's losing finalists have been knocked out of the SA20 after just one win in nine games
Paarl Royals hit by Miller niggle; Ngidi absence concern for South Africa
David Miller says "right groin a little tight", while Marcus Stoinis also limps off for DSG