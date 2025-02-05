MICT into SA20 final as controversial no-ball call hurts Royals

Mumbai Indians Cape Town will play in their first SA20 final after beating Paarl Royals by 39 runs in Qualifier 1 and turning around their fortunes from finishing last in both previous editions of the tournament. MICT have won five matches in a row and are running hot ahead of Saturday's final at the Wanderers.

Their yet-to-determined opposition will all be in action over the next two days with two-time defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape to play Joburg Super Kings in Wednesday's Eliminator and the winner to take on Royals in Qualifier 2 on Thursday.

While MICT's win was comprehensive, and set up by them asking Royals to complete the highest successful chase at St George's Park, it was not without controversy. They were 133 for 4 with a ball left in the 16th over when Dayyaan Galiem thought he had Dewald Brevis out for 16. Brevis pulled a full toss to deep backward square and an umpire review ruled the delivery a waist-high no-ball.

Law 47.1 states that "any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is unfair. Whenever such a delivery is bowled, the umpire shall call and signal no ball."

Brevis' front foot was outside the popping crease and he was not standing upright at the time of the shot but despite Paarl captain David Miller's protests, the call stood. Brevis hit the next ball, a free-hit for six and Galiem was taken out of the attack in his next over after delivering another waist-high full toss which was judged a no-ball. That delivery also went for four. Mitch Owen completed the over, which ultimately cost 27 runs. MICT scored 60 runs in their last four overs and Brevis finished unbeaten on 44. After 15.5 overs in Paarl's chase, their score was 136 for 6 which illustrates how impactful the no-ball and what followed was on the result.

Miller was visibly upset on-field and when Galiem addressed at the post-match press conference, he confirmed that Royals did not feel the ball was high enough to be judged a no-ball. "That is obviously tight but that's the match officials, they have to make the decisions," he said. "it could have gone either way. We did feel like he was in a bent position and the shot was out in front of him as well, so potentially if that ball carried on going and it was in line with his body it perhaps could have been a touch lower. It was a touch and go and on another day that's given and everything changes from there, but again I think we could have still been better in certain situations of the game."

One of those situations was Galiem's no-ball in his next over, and he did not hesitate to acknowledge that. "I just misexecuted those two deliveries," he said. "Such fine margins as well. I felt really confident after my first over as well and I just wanted to hit a yorker and I just didn't want to miss on the short side. I misplaced the ball a little bit."

Rassie Van Der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton lifted MI Cape Town in the powerplay • SA20

He wasn't the only one to misstep. Another tactical question arose when Galiem was taken out of the attack and Royals, despite having what Miller called "enough bowlers to pick from" in the post-match television interview chose not to use Andile Phehlulwayo. On the slower St George's Park surface, his medium-pace may have been handy, but Phehlukwayo has not bowled at all in the tournament, even though two of his three appearances have come in the absence of Lungi Ngidi.

All that suggests Royals have a few selection issues to deal with as they head into the Eliminator, including how they are going to find runs with Joe Root no longer part of the squad. Root left for national duty last week and though Owen is a promising replacement, he has done more with ball than bat so far. "He is obviously just adjusting to South African conditions but he's an amazing player, we saw what he did in Australia and we know he's got that about him, so it's only a matter of time," Galiem said.

The team that has time now is MICT. Victory in the qualifier means they have three days to prepare for the final, albeit one of those will be a travel day, while the other team that qualifies will only have one. They recognise that as an obvious advantage. "It would have been first prize not to play another game heading into the final. We are glad that we ticked that off," Kagiso Rabada said. "We are not taking anything for granted."

While Paarl have lost their last three games, MICT have not lost in seven matches, including a no-result, and are living up to their hype as the franchise with some of the biggest signings. "We have always had the players, but now I think we got together." Rabada said. "The senior group had a lot to do with it in terms of pulling everyone together. There is also a familiarity between the players. That hunger is there. The hunger has always been there, but I think we just got together more as a team to put in those crucial performances at crucial times. I think that is what is getting us over the line."