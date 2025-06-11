Matches (6)
Kovai vs Madurai, 8th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Coimbatore, June 11, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
What will be the toss result?
LKK Win & Bat
SMP Win & Bat
LKK Win & Bowl
SMP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kovai
W
W
W
L
L
Madurai
NR
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:57
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LKK10 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 182.48 SR
LKK7 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 150.63 SR
SMP9 M • 108 Runs • 18 Avg • 131.7 SR
3 M • 86 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 162.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LKK10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 12.93 SR
10 M • 8 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 27.75 SR
SMP10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 15.57 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.02 Econ • 17.38 SR
Squad
LKK
SMP
Player
Role
|-
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|11 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better