Kovai vs Madurai, 8th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Coimbatore, June 11, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Lyca Kovai Kings FlagLyca Kovai Kings
Siechem Madurai Panthers FlagSiechem Madurai Panthers
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
7
Siechem Madurai PanthersSiechem Madurai Panthers
10100-0.746
8
Lyca Kovai KingsLyca Kovai Kings
10100-1.435
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:57
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 182.48 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
7 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 150.63 SR
NS Chaturved
9 M • 108 Runs • 18 Avg • 131.7 SR
B Anirudh
3 M • 86 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 162.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 12.93 SR
J Subramanyan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 27.75 SR
M Ashwin
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 15.57 SR
Gurjapneet Singh
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.02 Econ • 17.38 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days11 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

