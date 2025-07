Tushar Raheja the hero as Tiruppur win maiden TNPL title

Dindigul were never in the chase, losing four wickets by the end of the powerplay. They were barely hanging on at the halfway stage, with eight of their batters already back in the pavilion. Raghupathy Silambarasan (2-12), T Natarajan (1-19), Mohan Prasath (2-18) and A Esakkimuthu (2-27) made significant impacts with the ball. The 23-year-old Esakkimuthu in his first professional T20 tournament ended up as its second-highest wicket-taker with 14 strikes at an economy rate of 7.46. Dindigul were bowled out in 14.4 overs as Sai Kishore and his men lifted the title.