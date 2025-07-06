Matches (6)
Tiruppur vs Dindigul, Final at Dindigul, TNPL, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (N), Dindigul, July 06, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans FlagIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
220/5
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
(14.4/20 ov, T:221) 102

Tiruppur won by 118 runs

Player Of The Match
77 (46)
tushar-raheja
Player Of The Series
488 runs
tushar-raheja
Scorecard summary
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 220/5(20 overs)
Tushar Raheja
77 (46)
M Karthik Saran
2/44 (4)
Amit Sathvik
65 (34)
Varun Chakravarthy
1/39 (4)
Dindigul Dragons 102/9(14.4 overs)
Atul Vitkar
24 (20)
Ragupathy Silambarasan
2/12 (2)
Hunny Saini
17 (6)
Esakkimuthu A
2/27 (4)
14.4
W
M Mathivannan to Sasidharan, OUT
Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar run out (Esakkimuthu) 12 (21b 0x4 0x6) SR: 57.14
14.3
M Mathivannan to Sasidharan, no run
14.2
M Mathivannan to Sasidharan, no run
14.1
M Mathivannan to Sasidharan, no run
end of over 149 runs
DD: 102/8CRR: 7.28 RRR: 19.83 • Need 119 from 36b
Ravichandran Sasidharan4 (5b)
Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar12 (21b)
Esakkimuthu A 4-0-27-2
Sai Kishore 4-0-20-0
13.6
1
Esakkimuthu A to Sasidharan, 1 run
13.5
1
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, 1 run
13.4
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
13.3
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
13.2
2
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, 2 runs
13.1
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
13.1
5n-b
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, (no ball) 4 byes
end of over 135 runs
DD: 93/8CRR: 7.15 RRR: 18.28 • Need 128 from 42b
Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar9 (15b)
Ravichandran Sasidharan3 (4b)
Sai Kishore 4-0-20-0
Esakkimuthu A 3-0-22-2
12.6
1
Sai Kishore to V Bhuvaneshwar, 1 run
12.5
Sai Kishore to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
12.4
1
Sai Kishore to Sasidharan, 1 run
12.3
Sai Kishore to Sasidharan, no run
12.2
1
Sai Kishore to V Bhuvaneshwar, 1 run
12.1
2
Sai Kishore to V Bhuvaneshwar, 2 runs
end of over 122 runs
DD: 88/8CRR: 7.33 RRR: 16.62 • Need 133 from 48b
Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar5 (11b)
Ravichandran Sasidharan2 (2b)
Esakkimuthu A 3-0-22-2
Sai Kishore 3-0-15-0
11.6
1
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, 1 run
11.5
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
11.4
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Tushar Raheja
77 runs (46)
6 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
15 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
89%
VP Amit Sathvik
65 runs (34)
8 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
flick
14 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
94%
Best performances - bowlers
R Silambarasan
O
2
M
0
R
12
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Esakkimuthu A
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
2
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
NPR College Ground, Dindigul
TossDindigul Dragons, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Tiruppur
Tushar Raheja
Player Of The Series
Tiruppur
Tushar Raheja
Series resultIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.40, Interval 20.40-20.55, Second Session 20.55-22.20
Match days6 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
DD Player Replacement
Impact player
Atul Vitkar
in
Ganeshan Periyaswamy
 out (1st innings, 19.6 ov)
TT Player Replacement
Impact player
Esakkimuthu A
in
V Anovankar
 out (1st innings, 19.6 ov)
Umpires
India
Kaushik GandhiDRS
India
Saidharshan KumarDRS
TV Umpire
India
S Nishaanth
Reserve Umpire
India
Subramanian Anand
Match Referee
India
Vasanth Saravanan
Language
English
Dindigul Innings
Player NameRB
R Ashwin
bowled14
A Vitkar
caught2420
B Indrajith
bowled95
R Vimal Khumar
caught107
Dinesh H
caught35
Hunny Saini
run out176
M Karthik Saran
bowled77
CV Varun
caught75
V Bhuvaneshwar
run out1221
R Sasidharan
not out49
Shivam Singh
absent hurt
Extras(b 5, lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
Total102(9 wkts; 14.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG770141.415
TT752101.733
DD74380.191
TRI73460.058
SAL7346-1.038
LKK72540.049
NRK7254-0.980
SMP7254-1.339
Full Table