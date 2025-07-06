Matches (6)
Tiruppur vs Dindigul, Final at Dindigul, TNPL, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Final (N), Dindigul, July 06, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Match centre
Scorecard summary
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans • 220/5(20 overs)
77 (46)
2/44 (4)
65 (34)
1/39 (4)
Dindigul Dragons • 102/9(14.4 overs)
24 (20)
2/12 (2)
17 (6)
2/27 (4)
14.4
W
M Mathivannan to Sasidharan, OUT
Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar run out (Esakkimuthu) 12 (21b 0x4 0x6) SR: 57.14
14.3
•
M Mathivannan to Sasidharan, no run
14.2
•
M Mathivannan to Sasidharan, no run
14.1
•
M Mathivannan to Sasidharan, no run
end of over 149 runs
DD: 102/8CRR: 7.28 • RRR: 19.83 • Need 119 from 36b
Ravichandran Sasidharan4 (5b)
Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar12 (21b)
Esakkimuthu A 4-0-27-2
Sai Kishore 4-0-20-0
13.6
1
Esakkimuthu A to Sasidharan, 1 run
13.5
1
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, 1 run
13.4
•
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
13.3
•
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
13.2
2
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, 2 runs
13.1
•
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
13.1
5n-b
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, (no ball) 4 byes
end of over 135 runs
DD: 93/8CRR: 7.15 • RRR: 18.28 • Need 128 from 42b
Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar9 (15b)
Ravichandran Sasidharan3 (4b)
Sai Kishore 4-0-20-0
Esakkimuthu A 3-0-22-2
12.6
1
Sai Kishore to V Bhuvaneshwar, 1 run
12.5
•
Sai Kishore to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
12.4
1
Sai Kishore to Sasidharan, 1 run
12.3
•
Sai Kishore to Sasidharan, no run
12.2
1
Sai Kishore to V Bhuvaneshwar, 1 run
12.1
2
Sai Kishore to V Bhuvaneshwar, 2 runs
end of over 122 runs
DD: 88/8CRR: 7.33 • RRR: 16.62 • Need 133 from 48b
Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar5 (11b)
Ravichandran Sasidharan2 (2b)
Esakkimuthu A 3-0-22-2
Sai Kishore 3-0-15-0
11.6
1
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, 1 run
11.5
•
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
11.4
•
Esakkimuthu A to V Bhuvaneshwar, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
77 runs (46)
6 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
15 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
89%
65 runs (34)
8 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
flick
14 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
94%
Best performances - bowlers
O
2
M
0
R
12
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
2
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|Toss
|Dindigul Dragons, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.40, Interval 20.40-20.55, Second Session 20.55-22.20
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|DD Player Replacement
Impact player:
|TT Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Dindigul Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|1
|4
|caught
|24
|20
|bowled
|9
|5
|caught
|10
|7
|caught
|3
|5
|run out
|17
|6
|bowled
|7
|7
|caught
|7
|5
|run out
|12
|21
|not out
|4
|9
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|102(9 wkts; 14.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>