Matches (9)
ENG vs IND (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
Women's Hundred (1)
Men's Hundred (1)

Originals vs Brave, 2nd Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Aug 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Manchester, August 06, 2025, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Southern Brave (Women) FlagSouthern Brave (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MO-W Win & Bat
SB-W Win & Bat
MO-W Win & Bowl
SB-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Manchester Originals (Women)Manchester Originals (Women)
------
Southern Brave (Women)Southern Brave (Women)
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
8 M • 191 Runs • 31.83 Avg • 124.02 SR
KE Bryce
10 M • 156 Runs • 26 Avg • 104 SR
DN Wyatt
10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 140.65 SR
CL Tryon
10 M • 204 Runs • 29.14 Avg • 131.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KE Bryce
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 16.5 SR
L Filer
8 M • 6 Wkts • 6.95 Econ • 24.16 SR
LK Bell
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 14.53 SR
GL Adams
10 M • 6 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 26 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
MO-W
SB-W
Player
Role
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Mahika Gaur 
Bowling Allrounder
Danielle Gregory 
Bowler
Eve Jones 
Allrounder
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Ella McCaughan 
Opening Batter
Alice Monaghan 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fi Morris 
Bowler
Seren Smale 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.05, Interval 16.05-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.25
Match days6 August 2025 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition News

Two remaining Hundred deals 'on track' after six new investors finalise terms

Six out of eight equity sales have been completed, but Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets still negotiating

Two remaining Hundred deals 'on track' after six new investors finalise terms

Amanda-Jade Wellington: 'Some strive to play for Australia, but that's not me'

It's been three years since she played for her country, but allrounder hasn't been short of job offers

Amanda-Jade Wellington: 'Some strive to play for Australia, but that's not me'

Powerplay: Amanda-Jade Wellington: 'I wouldn't change my life for anything'

Leg-spinner leads new generation of women prioritising franchise cricket

Powerplay: Amanda-Jade Wellington: 'I wouldn't change my life for anything'

Birmingham Phoenix complete £40 million equity sale with Knighthead Capital

American investment fund is first to conclude negotiations as it expands Birmingham sport portfolio

Birmingham Phoenix complete £40 million equity sale with Knighthead Capital

County cricket can learn from rugby's private-equity experience, says new financial report

Report's authors predict 'tensions' in wake of windfall, particularly in light of 'yawning gap' between haves and have nots

County cricket can learn from rugby's private-equity experience, says new financial report
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Women's Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
BP-W-----
LS-W-----
MO-W-----
NSC-W-----
OI-W-----
SB-W-----
TR-W-----
WF-W-----
Full Table