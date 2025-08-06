Matches (9)
Originals vs Brave, 2nd Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Aug 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Manchester, August 06, 2025, The Hundred Women's Competition
What will be the toss result?
MO-W Win & Bat
SB-W Win & Bat
MO-W Win & Bowl
SB-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Originals
L
L
L
W
NR
Brave
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W8 M • 191 Runs • 31.83 Avg • 124.02 SR
MO-W10 M • 156 Runs • 26 Avg • 104 SR
SB-W10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 140.65 SR
SB-W10 M • 204 Runs • 29.14 Avg • 131.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 16.5 SR
MO-W8 M • 6 Wkts • 6.95 Econ • 24.16 SR
SB-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 14.53 SR
SB-W10 M • 6 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 26 SR
Squad
MO-W
SB-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.05, Interval 16.05-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.25
|Match days
|6 August 2025 - day (20-over match)
