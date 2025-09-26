Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)

ZIM Women vs UAE Women, 1st ODI at Bulawayo, ZIM-W vs UAE-W, Sep 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Bulawayo, September 26, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Zimbabwe Women FlagZimbabwe Women
United Arab Emirates Women FlagUnited Arab Emirates Women
Tomorrow
7:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
What will be the toss result?
ZIM-W Win & Bat
UAE-W Win & Bat
ZIM-W Win & Bowl
UAE-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
[object Object]
UAE Women
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1483
Hours of play (local time)9.15 start, First Session 9.15-12.25, Interval 12.25-12.55, Second Session 12.55-16.05
Match days26 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question