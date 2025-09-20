Matches (15)
Kings vs Trinbago, Qualifier 2 at Providence, CPL, Sep 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2 (N), Providence, September 19, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
W
W
L
L
L
Trinbago
W
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 17:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SLK10 M • 339 Runs • 42.38 Avg • 174.74 SR
SLK10 M • 254 Runs • 42.33 Avg • 148.53 SR
TKR10 M • 362 Runs • 51.71 Avg • 135.07 SR
TKR10 M • 308 Runs • 77 Avg • 182.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SLK9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 12 SR
SLK8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 16.2 SR
TKR7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 14.27 SR
TKR9 M • 11 Wkts • 10.84 Econ • 13.63 SR
Squad
SLK
TKR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|19 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
