Kings vs Trinbago, Qualifier 2 at Providence, CPL, Sep 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (N), Providence, September 19, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Sat, 20 Sep
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 17:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
10 M • 339 Runs • 42.38 Avg • 174.74 SR
RL Chase
10 M • 254 Runs • 42.33 Avg • 148.53 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 362 Runs • 51.71 Avg • 135.07 SR
KA Pollard
10 M • 308 Runs • 77 Avg • 182.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T Shamsi
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 12 SR
RL Chase
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 16.2 SR
Usman Tariq
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 14.27 SR
AD Russell
9 M • 11 Wkts • 10.84 Econ • 13.63 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SLK
TKR
Player
Role
David Wiese (c)
Allrounder
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ackeem Auguste 
Top order Batter
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Shadrack Descarte 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Keon Gaston 
Bowler
Javelle Glen 
Bowling Allrounder
Johann Jeremiah 
Top order Batter
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Micah McKenzie 
Bowler
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Khary Pierre 
Allrounder
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Oshane Thomas 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days19 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK1053120.746
GAW1064120.629
TKR1064120.018
ABF105411-0.757
STKNP10468-0.110
BR10275-0.379
Full Table