Trinbago vs Kings, 26th Match at Tarouba, CPL 2024, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match, Tarouba, September 24, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
9 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 167.02 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 128.57 SR
J Charles
9 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 134.95 SR
TL Seifert
8 M • 205 Runs • 41 Avg • 168.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Waqar Salamkheil
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 16.15 SR
SP Narine
7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 15.27 SR
Noor Ahmad
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 14.76 SR
AS Joseph
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 18.08 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
TKR
SLK
Player
Role
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Dwayne Bravo 
Allrounder
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Mark Deyal 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Josh Little 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Shaqkere Parris 
Top order Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Match days24 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News

The Amazon Warriors captain is only the third player to the landmark after Bravo and Narine

"If I speak, I'll get into trouble. So I better stay quiet on that," TKR captain Pollard said of the incident

The allrounder received a guard of honour in what seemed to be his final CPL game

Nathan Sowter joins Amazon Warriors as a temporary replacement for Tahir

Jeremiah will replace Sherfane Rutherford, who has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK862120.543
GAW752101.071
BR853100.629
TKR752100.480
ABF10376-0.592
STKNP10192-1.479
Full Table