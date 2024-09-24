Matches (14)
Trinbago vs Kings, 26th Match at Tarouba, CPL 2024, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match, Tarouba, September 24, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
TKR Win & Bat
SLK Win & Bat
TKR Win & Bowl
SLK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Trinbago
W
W
W
L
W
Kings
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 00:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TKR9 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 167.02 SR
TKR10 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 128.57 SR
SLK9 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 134.95 SR
SLK8 M • 205 Runs • 41 Avg • 168.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 16.15 SR
TKR7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 15.27 SR
SLK8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 14.76 SR
SLK10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 18.08 SR
Squad
TKR
SLK
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|24 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
