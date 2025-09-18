Matches (16)
Asia Cup (2)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)
RESULT
10th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), September 17, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
146/9
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
(17.4/20 ov, T:147) 105

Pakistan won by 41 runs

Player Of The Match
29* (14) & 2/16
shaheen-shah-afridi
Cricinfo's MVP
90.71 ptsImpact List
shaheen-shah-afridi
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Fakhar, all-round Afridi lead Pakistan into Super Four

UAE were knocked out after they folded for 105 in their chase of 147

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
17-Sep-2025
4:57

Samiuddin: 'PCB will realise there were couple of missteps'

Pakistan 146 for 9 (Fakhar 50, Afridi 29*, Siddique 4-18, Simranjeet 3-26) beat UAE 105 (Chopra 35, Abrar 2-13, Afridi 2-16) by 41 runs
On a day of remarkable drama in the Asia Cup, Pakistan did just about enough to keep their focus and secure the win that guarantees them safe passage to the Super Four. But they had to weather a spirited bowling performance from UAE who gave them a mini-scare. However, an all-round performance from Shaheen Shah Afridi and a team effort from the Pakistan bowlers ultimately sealed a 41-run victory.
After the game started an hour late as the PCB threatened brinksmanship over the status of match referee Andy Pycroft, Pakistan appeared to have left all their fire and fury off the field. They scratched and poked timidly in the first four overs, limping to 17 for 2, and it wouldn't get much better for most of the innings. Junaid Siddique took wickets at top and tail while Simranjeet Singh punctured Pakistan with three in the middle. It was only Fakhar Zaman who was left holding the innings together, but even his 36-ball 50 barely got Pakistan's run rate above a run a ball.
Afridi's unbeaten 29 off 14 balls at the end gave his side some breathing room, but after a third successive below-par game with the bat, it was Pakistan's bowlers left to bail them out. Afridi enjoyed his best bowling display of the tournament, crucially breaking through with Alishan Sharafu's wicket, while Haris Rauf, playing his first match of the Asia Cup, took the wicket of Dhruv Parashar to break a 48-run fourth wicket stand whose menace had slowly been increasing.
Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub were operating in conditions conducive to their skillset, and they kept their end of the deal, their eight overs combining for 3 for 31 as the UAE's innings ran out of steam. With six overs to go - they needed 62 runs with six wickets in the bag - the game still in the balance. However, as the pressure piled on, the Associates would crumple in a heap, the last seven wickets falling for 20 runs in 23 balls.

Junaid Siddique doubles up

In a tournament dominated by spin bowling, UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique has become the top wicket-taker. Not for nothing has he amassed 105 T20I wickets, four of which came in a masterful spell of bowling against Pakistan on Wednesday.
Following on from his 4 for 23 against Oman earlier in the tournament, Siddique drew Saim Ayub into a lash outside off for his third successive duck of the tournament. Varying his pace and lengths beautifully, he went the other way for Sahibzada Farhan, denying him room to induce a feeble chip into the infield.
It meant Pakistan started off painfully - they were 9 for 2 in the third over - and Waseem squirelled away Siddique's remaining two overs for the death. There, Siddique delivered like a charm once more, Pakistan's lower-middle order finding him as difficult to put away as well. He struck once more in each of his two overs, outfoxing Mohammad Haris as he tried to paddle him, before signing off with a slower delivery that had Mohammad Nawaz holing out to leave Pakistan eight down.

Shaheen injects batting momentum

It was fast bowler Afridi whose last-gasp cameo with the bat against India established some competitiveness to Pakistan's total, and he came to the rescue in similar circumstances against UAE. With Pakistan 110 for 7 in the 17th over, Afridi almost single-handedly got Pakistan up to and beyond par. He found a way to fetch a pair of boundaries off Siddique, but the bulk of the runs came in a thrilling final over.
Freeing his arms to get that windmill of a swing going, he began by slapping Muhammad Rohid over mid-off for six before whipping him over square leg for six more. Eighteen would come off that over, and of the 28 that came off the final two, with Afridi scoring 27 in 10 deliveries. It pushed Pakistan up to 146, placing a level of scoreboard pressure on the hosts that ultimately weighed them down throughout the chase.

When the moment slipped away

The game was going perfectly to plan for UAE. A superb bowling performance was being followed by a brisk start with the bat. Alishan Sharafu caressed the first ball of the innings from Afridi for four, and the first two overs produced 19 for 0.
But there were signs that Afridi would back up his batting cameo with the ball when he coaxed Sharafu into dragging on. UAE's captain Waseem then tried to keep the innings going. Five wides from Haris Rauf helped the run rate, and Waseem thwacked him for a boundary in the same over. By the end of the fourth, UAE were 35 for 1.
The final two overs of the powerplay, though, damaged their chase. Salman Agha turned to Abrar whose carrom ball deceived Waseem. Mohammad Nawaz threw in a dive to take a stunning low catch to deal a hammer blow to their chances of an upset. In the next over, Saim Ayub cleaned up Muhammad Zohaib to leave UAE tottering at 38 for 3. As the asking rate rose into the ether, it took UAE's hopes with it.
Shaheen Shah AfridiJunaid SiddiqueSimranjeet SinghFakhar ZamanPakistanUnited Arab EmiratesU.A.E. vs PakistanMen's T20 Asia Cup

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Language
English
Win Probability
PAK 98.4%
PAKUAE
100%50%100%PAK InningsUAE Innings

Over 18 • UAE 105/10

Simranjeet Singh run out (Sahibzada Farhan) 1 (4b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 25
W
Haider Ali c Sahibzada Farhan b Haris Rauf 6 (6b 1x4 0x6 11m) SR: 100
W
Muhammad Rohid run out (Haris Rauf/†Mohammad Haris) 2 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 200
W
Pakistan won by 41 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Pycroft given a few moments' notice ahead of India-Pakistan handshake-gate

The ICC match referee is believed to have said to Pakistan that he was merely the messenger of India's decision not to shake hands on Sunday

Pycroft given a few moments' notice ahead of India-Pakistan handshake-gate

The Indian-Pakistani flavour at the heart of UAE cricket

Junaid Siddique and Simranjeet Singh are examples of players who have not let the tensions between India and Pakistan come in the way of playing together

The Indian-Pakistani flavour at the heart of UAE cricket

The arrival of Shaheen Afridi, lower-order basher

He had given signs of ability with the bat in the past, but the back-to-back knocks against India and UAE at the Asia Cup signals a transformation of sorts for Shaheen Afridi

The arrival of Shaheen Afridi, lower-order basher

Fakhar, all-round Afridi lead Pakistan into Super Four

UAE were knocked out after they folded for 105 in their chase of 147

Fakhar, all-round Afridi lead Pakistan into Super Four

The Pakcroft drama: everything, everywhere, all at once

The PCB was meeting in Lahore, the players were told not to leave the hotel, and there was uncertainty until quite late over the fate of Pakistan's game against UAE

The Pakcroft drama: everything, everywhere, all at once
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
U.A.E. Innings
Player NameRB
A Sharafu
bowled128
Muhammad Waseem
caught1415
Muhammad Zohaib
bowled49
R Chopra
caught3535
D Parashar
caught2023
Asif Khan
bowled04
H Kaushik
caught01
Haider Ali
caught66
Simranjeet Singh
run out14
Junaid Siddique
not out00
Muhammad Rohid
run out21
Extras(lb 3, w 8)
Total105(10 wkts; 17.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND22044.793
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA2020-3.375
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table