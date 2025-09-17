Labuschagne launches with a century: 'Nothing else matters but runs'

Queensland 310 for 5 (Labuschagne 130, Wildermuth 54) beat Victoria 255 (Maxwell 107, Handscomb 55, Neser 3-43, Wildermuth 3-46) by 55 runs

Queensland skipper Labuschagne struck a classy 130 from 118 deliveries in the 55-run win over Victoria in the One-Day Cup clash at Allan Border Field on Wednesday.

Maxwell, who retired from ODI cricket in June, then did Maxwell things in the run chase. It was not enough to win, but his 107 off 82 balls included eight huge sixes and entertained to the max.

Runs are the currency for Labuschagne to get back in the Test side, and he has been prolific in the past month. Against Tasmania in practice games he scored 67 in a one-dayer and followed that up with 67 retired in a two-day match. A 57-ball century in T20 Max was another stunner.

His innings against Victoria was another step in the right direction.

"I just trusted my game today and it was nice to be playing at my best and trusting my instincts," Labuschagne said. "I think it always happens at some stage in your career where you are searching ... and you get a little muddled and not as clear.

"The last two months I've played lots of games and I'm getting that feel of the game back after three months of not playing, from the [World] Test Championship until now. Nothing else matters but runs. The format doesn't matter. I know if I am playing my best I will find my way in the team.

"My goal is to be there for the first Test. The only way you can do that is with performances on the board."

While Labuschagne has made his mark as a No. 3 batter, he is also open to partnering Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

"I don't care where I bat, if I have to open or bat three," he said. "The fact of the matter is that when you are not in the team you don't have the luxury of choosing where you bat."

Before Wednesday's match Labuschagne said he was keen to find the "see ball, hit ball" form that rocketed him to the top of the ICC Test batter rankings, a modus operandi adopted to perfection by India maestro Virender Sehwag.

"Obviously Sehwag's method was taking the ball on and just playing it. That's an element for me," Labuschagne said. "That is where I want to get to by the start of the summer, where I am so clear and confident with my technique that there is nothing else I am thinking about apart from seeing the ball, hitting it and trusting my game and everything falling into place."

Everything did fall into place on Wednesday for Labuschangne, who drove the ball with precision. His shots down the ground were majestic, including an on-drive off Will Sutherland that brought up his half-century.

Queensland accelerated at the end of their innings, with Jack Wildermuth (54 not out off 30) the most effective in a total of 310 for 5.

Paceman Michael Neser reminded Australian selectors of his class with a masterful exhibition of swing and seam bowling to have the visitors 16 for 3 including Matt Short and Marcus Harris with consecutive deliveries.