Gloucs vs Northants, 51st Match at Bristol, County DIV2, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

51st Match, Bristol, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
5
GloucestershireGloucestershire
12130146
7
NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire
12240137
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JR Bracey
10 M • 833 Runs • 59.5 Avg • 59.79 SR
MAH Hammond
10 M • 781 Runs • 43.39 Avg • 59.21 SR
SA Zaib
10 M • 1056 Runs • 70.4 Avg • 68.48 SR
LA Procter
9 M • 667 Runs • 47.64 Avg • 52.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Dale
7 M • 25 Wkts • 3.42 Econ • 54.84 SR
GL van Buuren
10 M • 20 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 75.5 SR
L Guthrie
8 M • 26 Wkts • 4.43 Econ • 51.3 SR
CG Harrison
8 M • 24 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 69.12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GLO
NOR
Player
Role
Cameron Bancroft (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Archie Bailey 
-
James Bracey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Charlesworth 
Middle order Batter
Ajeet Singh Dale 
Bowler
Marchant de Lange 
Bowler
Chris Dent 
Opening Batter
Dominic Goodman 
Bowler
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Miles Hammond 
Top order Batter
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Joe Phillips 
-
Tom Price 
Allrounder
Oliver Price 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Shaw 
Bowler
Matt Taylor 
Bowler
Graeme van Buuren 
Bowling Allrounder
Zaman Akhter 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
