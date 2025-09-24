Matches (17)
Leics vs Northants, 53rd Match at Northampton, County DIV2, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
53rd Match, Northampton, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
(25 ov) 429 & 86/2
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
189

Day 2 - Leics lead by 326 runs.

Current RR: 3.44
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Lewis Hill* 
(rhb)
16320050.000 (0b)0 (0b)
Rishi Patel 
(rhb)
20732027.390 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Rob Keogh 
(ob)
602023.3326-
Nirvan Ramesh 
(ob)
401002.5017-
MatRunsHSAve
1045112162*32.35
59312717933.99
MatWktsBBIAve
1451749/5239.79
343/4236.50
 Last BatIan Holland 0 (1b) FOW60/2 (13.6 Ov)
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
TossLeicestershire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Arush Buchake
Arush Buchake
Stuart van der Merwe
Stuart van der Merwe
Umpires
England
Neil Mallender
England
Rob Bailey
Match Referee
England
Jason Swift
PointsLeicestershire 7, Northamptonshire 3
Leics Innings
Player NameRB
RK Patel
not out2073
SG Budinger
bowled5044
IG Holland
caught01
LJ Hill
not out1632
Total86(2 wkts; 25 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI14*616225
GLA14*526193
DER14*229169
GLO14*238165
MID14*445163
LAN14*238159
NOR14*256143
KEN14*256113
Full Table