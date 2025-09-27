Van der Merwe debut hundred holds up Leicestershire, Trevaskis six secures win

Leicestershire 429 (Eskinazi 155) and 260 for 5 dec (Patel 76, Cox 51*, Budinger 50) beat Northamptonshire 189 (Zaib 62, Wright 3-19, Holland 3-28) and 333 (van der Merwe 116, Zaib 58, Bartlett 50, Trevaskis 6-85) by 167 runs

The 20-year-old who trialled at Leicester earlier this season was recently awarded a two-year rookie deal by Northamptonshire after impressing in the One-Day Cup and duly celebrated by scoring 116 from 209 balls, with 12 fours, to frustrate Leicestershire's push for their seventh win of the season.

Already assured of promotion and the Division Two title, Leicestershire finally wrapped up victory by 167 runs just before tea, bowling out Northamptonshire for 333, Liam Trevaskis taking a career best 6 for 85.

Van der Merwe shared a sixth-wicket stand worth 80 with Saif Zaib who rounded off a spectacular year with 58, finishing as county cricket's leading run-scorer with 1425 runs. With six centuries and seven half-centuries, Zaib has scored the third most runs in a Championship season for Northamptonshire this century.

Van der Merwe also shared a seventh-wicket stand with of 128 off 187 balls with George Bartlett who scored his third half-century of the season.

Earlier Northamptonshire resumed on 120 for 5, chasing an improbable 501 to win. van der Merwe was dropped off Trevaskis by Rishi Patel at wide first slip, but Zaib soon worked Holland off his legs to bring up Northamptonshire's 150 in the 53rd over.

He straight drove Holland for four before running a single off the next delivery to reach his 50, before bringing up the 50 partnership with van der Merwe in style by pulling Trevaskis over midwicket for six.

Van der Merwe also started to locate the boundary ropes, dispatching two short balls through the off side in the first over of a fresh Josh Hull spell before driving Holland through the covers.

Zaib's long summer of batting finally ended though when he drove loosely at one from Hull, Stephen Eskinazi taking the catch at gully.

Trevaskis had two lbw shouts turned down against van der Merwe as he went to sweep but the Northamptonshire youngster deposited him over deep midwicket when he served up a juicy full toss. With the floodlights on, van der Merwe then took a single off Trevaskis to reach 50 off 103 balls. Bartlett, meanwhile, pulled Chris Wright square for four to get off the mark.

After lunch, van der Merwe and Bartlett both swept the spinners for boundaries, while van der Merwe drove Patel through midwicket to bring up Northamptonshire's 250 and then pulled him for another four next ball.

Bartlett hit a wide ball from Wright over the vacant gully position to the ropes before driving Ian Holland straight down the ground as the partnership gathered pace.

Van der Merwe had a couple of nervous moments during a testing spell from Wright, playing his final game, but drove Holland confidently through the covers, while Bartlett drove Wright sweetly through midwicket and then punched Holland off the back foot through cover to bring up the 100 partnership off 160 balls.

In an eventful over from Logan van Beek, van der Merwe hooked for four before running a single which allowed Bartlett to run one and reach his half-century. Van der Merwe reached three figures off the final ball of the over as he pulled to fine leg, becoming only the third man to score a century on first-class debut for Northamptonshire after Alastair Storie in 1985 and David Sales in 1996.