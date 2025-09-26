Matches (17)
Asia Cup (1)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
India vs Sri Lanka, 18th Match, Super Fours at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Super Fours
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.357
|4
Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.590
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|3.547
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.278
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
W
W
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 21:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 527 Runs • 52.7 Avg • 213.36 SR
IND10 M • 228 Runs • 38 Avg • 129.54 SR
10 M • 328 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 140.77 SR
10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 126.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 10.66 SR
IND5 M • 12 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 8.58 SR
8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 13.71 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 20 SR
Squad
IND
SL
Player
Role
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3476
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|26 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
