India vs Sri Lanka, 18th Match, Super Fours at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Super Fours (N), Dubai (DICS), September 26, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
India FlagIndia
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Super Fours
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
IndiaIndia
220041.357
4
Sri LankaSri Lanka
20200-0.590
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
IndiaIndia
330063.547
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Sri LankaSri Lanka
330061.278
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 527 Runs • 52.7 Avg • 213.36 SR
NT Tilak Varma
10 M • 228 Runs • 38 Avg • 129.54 SR
P Nissanka
10 M • 328 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 140.77 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 126.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 10.66 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
5 M • 12 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 8.58 SR
PVD Chameera
8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 13.71 SR
N Thushara
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
SL
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Middle order Batter
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3476
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days26 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Men's T20 Asia Cup

