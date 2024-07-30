Matches (19)
MLC
SL vs IND
ENG v WI
Men's Hundred
Canada T20
Women's Hundred
Women's Asia Cup
IRE vs ZIM
One-Day Cup

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd T20I at Kandy, SL vs IND, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Pallekele, July 30, 2024, India tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BKG Mendis
10 M • 350 Runs • 35 Avg • 142.85 SR
P Nissanka
7 M • 246 Runs • 41 Avg • 162.91 SR
YBK Jaiswal
5 M • 211 Runs • 52.75 Avg • 174.38 SR
Shubman Gill
6 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 135.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Pathirana
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 12.06 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 13.53 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 16.2 SR
Arshdeep Singh
5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 10.66 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SL
IND
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2769
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days30 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
India in Sri Lanka News

India seal series after Sri Lanka suffer slide of 7 for 31

Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel starred with the ball in the rain-hit game

Suryakumar-led India waltz into new era, planting their flag for fun

Weeks after their T20 World Cup win, they played in Pallekele like a team that knows how to keep it light

Suryakumar leads from the front as India go 1-0 up

Sri Lanka were 140 for 1 in a chase of 214 but then lost nine wickets for 30 runs

Asalanka: 'If you perform in the LPL, you should get a chance in the national team'

"What I really want is to get 100% out of my players, and to create a positive environment for them"

Suryakumar Yadav: 'The same train will continue, only the engine has changed'

"I'm going to play the way I've been playing so far, nothing will change," says India's new T20I captain

