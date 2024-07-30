Matches (19)
Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd T20I at Kandy, SL vs IND, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
L
A
W
L
L
India
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 350 Runs • 35 Avg • 142.85 SR
7 M • 246 Runs • 41 Avg • 162.91 SR
5 M • 211 Runs • 52.75 Avg • 174.38 SR
IND6 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 135.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 12.06 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 13.53 SR
IND7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 16.2 SR
IND5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 10.66 SR
SQUAD
SL
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2769
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|30 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
