Live
3rd T20I (N), Pallekele, July 30, 2024, India tour of Sri Lanka
India FlagIndia
137/9
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(6/20 ov, T:138) 35/0

Sri Lanka need 103 runs in 84 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 5.83
 • Required RR: 7.35
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 33/0 (6.60)
forecasterWin Probability:SL 90.13%IND 9.87%
Sri Lanka bowl first, hand debut to Wickramasinghe in final T20I

India rested Hardik, Axar, Arshdeep and Pant; Gill, Khaheel, Dube and Washington included

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
30-Jul-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Chamindu Wickramasinghe made his international debut against India, Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd T20I, Pallekele, July 30, 2024

Chamindu Wickramasinghe receives his international cap from Sanath Jayasuriya  •  SLC

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20I against India in Pallekele. Having already lost the series, Sri Lanka will be looking to avoid a whitewash.
Given the weather around - the toss was delayed by 70 minutes, and the start of the match by an hour, because of rain and then a wet outfield - both teams wanted to bowl first. The match is being played on a fresh pitch, which is expected to help spinners.
Sri Lanka made one change, handing a debut to Chamindu Wickramasinghe, who replaced Dasun Shanaka.
India made four changes, making sure everyone in the squad got at least one game. Shubman Gill, who had missed the second T20I with neck spasms, returned, while Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Khaleel Ahmed got their first game of the series. Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh made way for them.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Chamindu Wickramasinghe, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Sanju Samson (wk), 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissanka
not out2119
BKG Mendis
not out1217
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total35(0 wkts; 6 ovs)
<1 / 3>