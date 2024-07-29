Wobbly SL look for respite against red-hot India

Having already sealed the series, India will be hoping to give the likes of Rinku, Samson and Parag more time in the middle

Big picture: Sri Lanka's middle-order worries

In the first T20I, Sri Lanka lost nine wickets for 30 runs. In the second, they lost seven for 32. This has been the theme for the hosts so far in Charith Asalanka's first series as Sri Lanka's full-time T20I captain. Asalanka himself managed just scores of 0 and 14 in the two games.

The top three have fired in both matches, with Sri Lanka getting to scores of 140 and 80 at the fall of the second wicket. Pathum Nissanka is the leading run-scorer in the series. Kusal Perera has a half-century, while Kusal Mendis made 45 in the first match. But beyond them, it has been a bleak showing, with Kamindu Mendis' 26 in the second T20I the highest score from the middle and lower orders.

Sri Lanka will need to find a way out of their middle-order muddle and deliver on the platform being set by their top order.

India would want some of their batters like Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag to get some more time in the middle, and having sealed the series with comprehensive performances, don't have too much else they need to address.

Form guide

Sri Lanka LLWLL (Last five completed T20Is, most recent first)



India WWWWW

In the spotlight - Pathum Nissanka and Rishabh Pant

Pathum Nissanka is the only batter to have gone past 100 runs in the series, and is striking at 154.16. He has been in sensational form in 2024, having scored 753 runs at a strike rate of 154.93 - well above his career strike rate of 123.90. He shone in the Lanka Premier League as well, and was the highest-scoring opener in the competition. With their wobbly middle order, the onus is on him now more than ever to keep producing big performances with the bat.

After a life-threatening accident, Rishabh Pant made his return to competitive cricket in IPL 2024, and following a successful campaign, he was picked for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He made 42 off 31 in a low-scoring win over Pakistan, but failed to convert his starts after that, even as India went on to lift the title. In the first game of this series, Pant made 49 off 33, but he had a scratchy start and was dropped on 11. With Sanju Samson behind him in the pecking order, there is pressure on Pant to prove his credentials in the shortest format for India.

Team news

Sri Lanka are likely to play a similar XI to the one that turned out in the second game. However, one of Avishka Fernando or Dinesh Chandimal could come in for the misfiring Dasun Shanaka, who has three ducks in his last three T20Is. They brought in Romesh Mendis for Dilshan Madushanka, with Asalanka claiming spin would get more help on a used surface, but in a rain curtailed game, Romesh was not used at all. However, even though this match will be played on a fresh pitch, Sri Lanka are likely to continue with Romesh, as he adds batting depth as well.

Sri Lanka (probable XI): 1. Pathum Nissanka, 2. Kusal Mendis (wk), 3. Kusal Perera, 4. Kamindu Mendis, 5. Charith Asalanka (capt), 6. Dinesh Chandimal/Avishka Fernando, 7. Wanindu Hasaranga, 8. Romesh Mendis, 9. Maheesh Theekshana, 10. Matheesha Pathirana, 11. Asitha Fernando

Having played two matches in two days, India may rest one of the fast bowlers, with Khaleel Ahmed waiting in the wings. Washington Sundar could get a game as well, if India continue with the trend of trying to give a match to every squad member on a tour if possible, which was prevalent in Rahul Dravid's tenure. Shivam Dube also could come in, but with Hardik Pandya not a part of the ODI squad, India may just stick with him so as to not chop and change too much. There is also no news on Shubman Gill, who missed the second game with a neck spasm. With Gill also set to play in the ODIs, India could persist with Samson, who was out first ball in the second T20I.

India (probable XI): 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4. Rishabh Pant (wk), 5. Riyan Parag/Washington Sundar, 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Rinku Singh, 8. Axar Patel, 9. Ravi Bishnoi, 10. Mohammed Siraj, 11. Arshdeep Singh/Khaleel Ahmed

Rishabh Pant will be looking to make more of his opportunities in the shortest format • Associated Press

Pitch and conditions

After two matches on the same pitch, this game will be played on a fresh surface in Pallekele. In the first two matches, batting conditions were the best earlier on and got tougher as the match progressed, bringing spinners into play and encouraging changes of pace from the quicks. The new pitch is not expected to play too differently.

Stats and trivia

Matheesha Pathirana has dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in all three T20 innings he has bowled to him. Sri Lanka could be encouraged to introduce Pathirana to the attack earlier than usual to try and target India's skipper.

Unlike in ODIs, where Sri Lanka are Mohammed Siraj's favourite opposition, the fast bowler has struggled against them in T20Is. He averages 39 against them in the format, as opposed to 7.68 in ODIs, and has just three wickets in four matches. His lone wicket in this series was of Pathirana, and he would look to improve his numbers on Tuesday.

Wanindu Hasaranga's 15 wickets against India are the most he has taken against any opposition. In this series, he has dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal twice, and he would be a bowler the Indians will be wary of.

Quotes