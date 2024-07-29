Misfiring middle order crashlands Sri Lanka's T20I spaceship

For two successive T20Is against India, the feeble middle order undid the good work from Nissanka, Mendis and Perera in the top order

You're watching a spaceship launch, and you can sense everyone is a little tense. Huge resources have been poured into this operation. Numbers have been crunched, models have been run, variables have been accounted for, or so you hope. But, generally speaking, the last few spaceship launches have not gone well. This could be another disaster.

But wow! Okay. Maybe this time it's different. The tower arms disengage without a hitch. The thrusters fire. The coolants flood in. The ship takes off, and there is no little elation. It looks like it's headed where it needs to go. It cuts a mighty path into the sky, shooting through the troposphere, up towards the clouds.

There are smiles. Cheers. High fives. It's working. Until… oh… oh no. The thrusters putter out. Where once the engines produced triumphant roars, there are now only "pfffts". The ship slows, stops in mid-air, then begins to tumble back downwards. You can barely stand to watch, but also can't tear your eyes away. It enters the ocean with a plop, never to be seen again.

But we know what happens here. The nosedive in the first match was truly spectacular, nine wickets falling for 30 runs. The second was almost worse, because with the first one so fresh in the mind, this felt like digging up a fresh wound. In Sunday's match, Sri Lanka lost seven wickets for 31, having fought their way to 130 for 2 after 15 overs.

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka put on a 54-run stand for the second wicket, but Sri Lanka couldn't finish strong • AFP/Getty Images

Partly the problem is that Charith Asalanka , one of their more consistent batters, has failed twice at No. 5. While Asalanka may be excused (he's getting used to leadership and all, let's throw him a bone), but a lack of firepower from Nos. 6, 7, and 8 is a long-standing problem for Sri Lanka's men in T20Is. Since 2019, they've collectively struck at 122.96 in those positions. This is ninth-worst among the top-ten ranked T20I nations.

For the last several years, Sri Lanka have looked to Dasun Shanaka to produce those rapid, late runs, but given he strikes at 119 at No. 6 (after 48 innings), and 110 at No. 7, we may be getting to the end of his tenure in the T20I side. Wanindu Hasaranga - who makes it into the XI on the strength of his bowlig alone - isn't much better. When batting at Nos. 6. 7 or 8, he strikes at 128.21

It's not as if Sri Lanka lack firepower entirely - they have so many riches at the top of the order that Avishka Fernando has not made the XI yet this series. Avishka had actually been the third-highest run-scorer in the just-concluded LPL 2024 , striking at 162.60.

But all their big-hitting batters want to bat in the top five. Which makes sense in a team that loses more often than it wins against quality opposition. Batters want the leeway to have slow starts to their innings, before catching up later in team environments where places are consistently under strain. You'd rather hit a 55 off 40 than a 16 not out off 9 - the player who produced the latter likely viewed as more expendable than the player who hit the fifty, by most selectors.

"It's the experienced players who have to play lower down the order, but at the same time you've got to give them a bit of security to play there for a while even if they are unsuccessful for a bit. We have given that security in the past, too." Batting coach Thilina Kandamby on Sri Lanka's middle order woes

Sri Lanka's batting coach Thilina Kandamby said he was aware of this problem.

"I was also a middle order batter, and I know what the pressure is like in those positions," he said. "I had also wanted to go up the order. But because there were batters already in the top order, I couldn't bat there.

"I agree that it's the experienced players who have to play lower down the order, but at the same time you've got to give them a bit of security to play there for a while even if they are unsuccessful for a bit. We have given that security in the past, too. We have to create a plan to maybe push the more experienced players into those positions, even in the LPL."

Sri Lanka have some options now. They could ask Avishka to replace Shanaka at No. 6. They could perhaps have Dinesh Chandimal (who is in the squad after a great LPL at the top of the innings), try his hand one last time down the order.

But there are no great finishers even in Sri Lanka's domestic cricket right now. Hasaranga's batting at the international level has not been sufficiently consistent either.