Asalanka: 'If you perform in the LPL, you should get a chance in the national team'

"What I really want is to get 100% out of my players, and to create a positive environment for them"

Charith Asalanka - "We have a lot of talented cricketers, but what's important is to get the most out of them and have them win matches" • ICC/Getty Images

Kusal Mendis is in outstanding form, Pathum Nissanka has had fantastic outings, Avishka Fernando has been spectacular, and Kusal Perera has made a strong comeback. On top of which, Kamindu Mendis seems in good touch too.

This is all on based on Lanka Premier League (LPL) performances, that new Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka regards as the gold standard in T20 cricket on the island.

The LPL concluded only on Sunday, with Asalanka's Jaffna Kings side taking home the trophy. Top order batters flourished in that competition. Asalanka has suggested that Kamindu - who also bowled with both arms during the LPL - has sewn up the No. 4 spot, having hit 287 runs at a strike rate of 157 through the tournament.

But then there are still four batters vying for the top three spots. As Asalanka said: "There are four openers in the squad, and the way I'm thinking three of them will make up the top three. One of them will have to miss out."

Those four:

Kusal Mendis, who hit 329 runs at a strike rate of 150, and can keep wicket.

Pathum Nissanka, who hit 333 at strike rate of 153.

Avishka Fernando, who smoked 374 at a strike rate of 163.

Kusal Perera, who had the best strike rate of the four - 169. He made 296 runs, but in fewer innings than the others.

These are stats worth thinking on before the two back-to-back matches on Saturday and Sunday, because Sri Lanka's new captain is keen on using the LPL as a marker of T20 ability.

"If you look at the LPL, it's the No. 1 tournament we have to make decisions like this," Asalanka said. "More than domestic T20s, the LPL is at a much higher level. As a captain, I think if you perform at the LPL you should get a good chance at playing in the national team."

Asalanka has been a captain since age-group level, whether for his school Richmond College, or Sri Lanka Under 19, and most recently the winning LPL franchise. He suggested his style of leadership is based around man-management.

"From under 15 level I've captained teams, and there' s been a lot of change since then. That's what I tell my team members too - we can't be at the same place we've always been at. From day to day you have to improve and that's how you become a good player or a good captain. I've played under many captains, and I've tried to absorb as many of their good traits into my captaincy and into my life as possible.