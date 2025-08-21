Rahane steps down as Mumbai's Ranji Trophy captain

Ajinkya Rahane has given up the captaincy of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season, saying he believes "it's the right time to groom a new leader". In a communication to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Rahane, now 37, said he wants to continue as a player for the team.

"Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour," Rahane wrote in a social media post. "With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it's the right time to groom a new leader. And hence I've decided not to continue in the captaincy role. I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with MCA to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season."

Rahane helped Mumbai break a nine-year drought by leading them to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title in 2023-24. While his red-ball form over the past two years has been patchy (467 runs in 27 innings with just one century), he was more fluent in the shorter formats. At the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December last year, when he played under Shreyas Iyer, Rahane was the Player of the Tournament for his chart-topping 469 runs in a title-winning season.

Rahane was most recently in charge of Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2025 , for whom he was the highest scorer with 390 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 147.27. The team had a mediocre season, though, finishing eighth with just five wins.

In July, Rahane said he still possessed the " hunger and passion " for the game and for red-ball cricket, stating he even carried his trainers and cricket gear while on holiday in London to begin preparations for the upcoming domestic season.

"I still want to play Test cricket," Rahane had told Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton in an interview with Sky Sports. "I'm really passionate about playing Test cricket. I'm enjoying my cricket at the moment. For me, it's all about focusing on the controllable things. Frankly, I tried to have conversations with the selectors, but [there are] things as a player I cannot control. I got no response.

"As a player, all I can do is keep playing cricket, keep enjoying the game, and give my best each and every time. I love playing Test cricket, love playing red-ball [cricket], it's a passion. The love for the game keeps me going."