Venkatesh Prasad elected Karnataka cricket chief

Venkatesh Prasad , the former India seamer, has been elected president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Sujith Somasunder , who played two ODIs in 1996 and was until recently head of education at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, is the vice-president.

Prasad, who received unanimous backing from former colleagues Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath among others, defeated his rival KN Shanth Kumar by a 749-558 margin. Flanked by his team members, Prasad reiterated his commitment to work with the state government to restore "Chinnaswamy's lost glory".

"First and foremost, this is a victory for the sport of cricket," Prasad said. "Secondly, this is a victory for all the members who wanted a change, all the people who wanted international cricket to come back to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium."

The venue hasn't hosted a big-ticket game since a stampede outside the premises claimed 11 lives during a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory party on June 4. Since then, the KSCA has been a no-go for cricket in Bengaluru, with the BCCI preferring to host the Duleep Trophy and 'A' series between India and South Africa at the Centre of Excellence.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium was scheduled to host five women's ODI World Cup games, including the final. But they had to be moved out after the previous KSCA dispensation, which was operating without a treasurer and secretary, who had resigned on moral grounds after the stampede, failed to obtain the necessary clearances from the state government.

KSCA subsequently ran into trouble with the state's electricity suppliers over fire-safety compliances, which led to power supply to the venue being cut-off. Power has since been restored after a fire-safety audit that said KSCA was in compliance with regulations.

Prasad has now instructed his team to study the other possible changes they can implement by studying the findings of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, appointed by the Karnataka government in the aftermath of the stampede.

DK Shivakumar casts his vote at the KSCA elections • PTI

In its report in July, the commission had stated that the stadium's "design and structure" were inherently "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings. It warned that continuing to hold high-attendance events at the venue would pose "unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility, and emergency preparedness".

On Sunday, Karnataka's deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, a KSCA life-member and among the early voters, vowed to bring the IPL back to the Chinnaswamy.

"I'm a cricket lover," he said. We will ensure that the accident in Karnataka does not happen again and hold cricket events at Chinnaswamy Stadium in a manner that upholds the honour of Bengaluru. We will not shift the IPL elsewhere and will continue to hold it here at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is the pride of Bengaluru and Karnataka, which we will retain."