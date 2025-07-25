Probe panel deems Chinnaswamy 'unsafe' for large-scale events

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is ill-equipped to host large-scale events in a safe manner. This is the finding of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, appointed by the Karnataka government to investigate the stampede that caused the death of 11 people and injuries to more than 50 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru 's (RCB) victory celebrations.

In its report, the commission stated that the stadium's "design and structure" are inherently "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings. It further warned that continuing to hold high-attendance events at the venue would pose "unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility, and emergency preparedness".

The report, which was shared with the Karnataka government and has been seen by ESPNcricinfo, indicted RCB, the franchise's event partners DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for their role in the tragic stampede on June 4.

Citing "systematic limitations", the commission has also "strongly recommended" that large-scale events be relocated to venues that are "better suited" to handle significant crowds. "Any future venue should adhere to international standards," the report stated.

This leaves the future events at the venue in the lurch. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled to host a number of "high-attendance" events in the next few months, including the opening game, a semi-final and potentially the final of the Women's ODI World Cup between September and November 2025. For now, the KSCA has said that the upcoming Maharaja Trophy, the state's franchise-based T20 competition, starting on August 11, will be played behind closed doors.

The report outlined several key requirements that the Chinnaswamy Stadium, among the older venues in the country (built in 1974), doesn't have a provision for, like "purpose-built queuing and circulation areas separated from public roads, sufficient entry and exit gates to manage mass ingress and egress, integrated access to public transport and nearby tourist hubs, comprehensive emergency evacuation plans in line with global safety norms and adequate parking and drop-off facilities to accommodate large volumes of attendees".

The panel also recommended action against KSCA chief Raghuram Bhat , ex-secretary A Shankar, ex-treasurer ES Jairam - both of whom resigned citing "moral responsibility " in the aftermath of the incident - RCB vice-president Rajesh Menon, DNA Entertainment Networks MD T Venkat Vardhan and VP Sunil Mathur.

It also said that police officers B Dayananda, Vikash Kumar, Shekhar HT, C Balakrishna and AK Girish - all were removed from their posts by the chief minister after the incident - were responsible for being part of the arrangement.