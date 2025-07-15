Karnataka High Court orders state government to disclose RCB stampede report

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the state government to publicly disclose its status report from the stampede incident on June 4 that marred Royal Challengers Bengaluru 's IPL celebrations outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragedy led to the loss of 11 lives, with over 50 injured.

The state government had requested the high court to keep the report confidential, but the court categorically stated on Monday, July 14, that there were no legal grounds for such confidentiality, and they were merely "facts as perceived" by the government.

The court has also directed the government to furnish the report to other respondents in the case - RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and DNA Entertainment Networks, the franchise's event partners.

The franchise, meanwhile, is awaiting the details of a thorough CID investigation. Members of RCB's top brass as well as those from DNA have all submitted their testimonies over the past month. A set date for the judgment is yet to be made public.

On July 1 , the two-member bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), a quasi-judicial body that handles matters related to government and public servants, made a key observation regarding the crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The tribunal noted that RCB was responsible for drawing a crowd of approximately three to five lakh people outside the stadium to take part in the victory parade announced by the franchise on its social media channels, shortly after RCB won their first IPL title, on June 3.

The CAT was tasked to investigate the matter after Vikash Kumar, Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West), filed a complaint seeking redressal after being dismissed by chief minister Siddharamaiah in the aftermath of the stampede.

Vikash and four other officials were dismissed for "substantial dereliction of duty" and not seeking "guidance" which led to the situation going "out of control." The tribunal had said that RCB had "created nuisance" by going ahead with the IPL victory celebrations without seeking or getting necessary regulatory permissions. The remarks were part of the 29-page order that CAT issued.