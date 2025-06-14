Matches (11)
WTC (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
MLC (3)
TNPL (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
News

BCCI forms committee to prevent incidents like Bengaluru stampede

Guidelines to be established in 15 days following board's apex council meeting on Saturday

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-Jun-2025 • 43 mins ago
It was hard for the police to control the large number of people who turned up to catch a glimpse of RCB, Bengaluru, June 4, 2025

Eleven people died and many more were injured during a stampede in Bengaluru on June 4  •  Associated Press

The BCCI has appointed a committee to establish guidelines to prevent incidents like the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 11 fans died during celebrations the day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title.
The committee comprises three top BCCI officials - secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajiv Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia - and they will formulate the guidelines within 15 days.
The BCCI had not yet made an official statement on the tragedy that occurred in Bengaluru on the afternoon of June 4, as a multitude of fans gathered to celebrate and catch a glimpse of the RCB team with the IPL trophy during a victory parade and inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Following the stampede, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah instructed Bengaluru police to arrest officials of RCB and DNA Entertainment and ordered a probe into the events that caused the stampede. On June 6, police arrested Nikhil Sosale, RCB's head of marketing and revenue, in Bengaluru along with two officials from DNA. They were all granted bail on June 13.
Two senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, had resigned from their positions citing "moral responsibility" for the stampede.
Devajit SaikiaRoyal Challengers BengaluruIndiaIndian Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback