BCCI forms committee to prevent incidents like Bengaluru stampede
Guidelines to be established in 15 days following board's apex council meeting on Saturday
The BCCI has appointed a committee to establish guidelines to prevent incidents like the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 11 fans died during celebrations the day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title.
The committee comprises three top BCCI officials - secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajiv Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia - and they will formulate the guidelines within 15 days.
The BCCI had not yet made an official statement on the tragedy that occurred in Bengaluru on the afternoon of June 4, as a multitude of fans gathered to celebrate and catch a glimpse of the RCB team with the IPL trophy during a victory parade and inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Following the stampede, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah instructed Bengaluru police to arrest officials of RCB and DNA Entertainment and ordered a probe into the events that caused the stampede. On June 6, police arrested Nikhil Sosale, RCB's head of marketing and revenue, in Bengaluru along with two officials from DNA. They were all granted bail on June 13.
Two senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, had resigned from their positions citing "moral responsibility" for the stampede.