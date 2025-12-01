Matches (25)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (2)
QEA Trophy (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
ILT20 (1)
SMAT (19)

Victoria vs West Aust, 15th Match at Melbourne, One-Day Cup, Dec 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Melbourne, December 02, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
PrevNext
Victoria FlagVictoria
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
Today, 11:00 PM
5h:39m
Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
VIC Win & Bat
WA Win & Bat
VIC Win & Bowl
WA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
Western AustraliaWestern Australia
41304.5-0.343
6
VictoriaVictoria
41304-1.280
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 370 Runs • 41.11 Avg • 92.96 SR
SB Harper
10 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 104.96 SR
SM Whiteman
6 M • 274 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 90.13 SR
HWR Cartwright
9 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 95.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T Murphy
8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 41.4 SR
F O'Neill
4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 33 SR
M Beardman
4 M • 11 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 16.9 SR
JS Paris
3 M • 10 Wkts • 3.91 Econ • 14.1 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
VIC
WA
Player
Role
Peter Handscomb 
Batter
Matthew Short † (c)
Top order Batter
Sam Harper 
Top order Batter
Xavier Crone 
-
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Thomas Rogers 
Top order Batter
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Cameron McClure 
Bowler
Campbell Kellaway 
Middle order Batter
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Harry Dixon 
Allrounder
Austin Anlezark 
Bowler
Oliver Peake 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days2 December 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Daryl Brigham
Australia
Michael Graham-Smith
Match Referee
Australia
Kent Hannam
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Webster hits timely 78 in Tasmania's win over South Australia

Billy Stanlake was Tasmania's bowling hero as they made it five wins in five in this season's One-Day Cup

Webster hits timely 78 in Tasmania's win over South Australia

Labuschagne makes it five tons for the season in Queensland's big win

New South Wales collapsed from 123 for 2 in the chase with Benji Floros taking four wickets and Labuschagne a pair

Labuschagne makes it five tons for the season in Queensland's big win

All-round McSweeney stars in South Australia's bonus-point victory

The defending champions secured a big win in a rain-reduced game with the captain leading from the front

All-round McSweeney stars in South Australia's bonus-point victory

Tasmania down WA to extend silky start to One-Day Cup

Sam Fanning and debutant Teague Wyllie both made half-centuries but the home side chases the target with room to spare

Tasmania down WA to extend silky start to One-Day Cup

Victoria survive Stobo heroics to clinch thriller

Sam Elliott had the final say after New South Wales had suffered a middle-order collapse

Victoria survive Stobo heroics to clinch thriller
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
TAS5500220.954
QLD5320130.426
NSW5230100.478
SOA523010-0.593
WA41304.5-0.343
VIC41304-1.280
Full Table