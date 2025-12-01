Matches (25)
Victoria vs West Aust, 15th Match at Melbourne, One-Day Cup, Dec 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Melbourne, December 02, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Victoria
L
L
L
L
W
West Aust
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VIC10 M • 370 Runs • 41.11 Avg • 92.96 SR
VIC10 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 104.96 SR
6 M • 274 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 90.13 SR
9 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 95.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
VIC8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 41.4 SR
VIC4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 33 SR
4 M • 11 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 16.9 SR
WA3 M • 10 Wkts • 3.91 Econ • 14.1 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Victoria won by 15 runs (DLS method)
12-Nov-2024
West Aust won by 6 wickets (with 158 balls remaining)
09-Oct-2023
West Aust won by 3 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
21-Oct-2022
West Aust won by 5 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
25-Sep-2022
West Aust won by 6 wickets (with 137 balls remaining)
08-Mar-2022
Playing XI
VIC
WA
Player
Role
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|2 December 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
