Matches (10)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
WBBL (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Tasmania vs South Aust, 14th Match at Hobart, One-Day Cup, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Hobart, November 15, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
What will be the toss result?
TAS Win & Bat
SOA Win & Bat
TAS Win & Bowl
SOA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tasmania
W
W
W
W
W
South Aust
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TAS8 M • 305 Runs • 43.57 Avg • 206.08 SR
TAS9 M • 291 Runs • 41.57 Avg • 93.56 SR
10 M • 521 Runs • 65.13 Avg • 109.45 SR
SOA8 M • 254 Runs • 50.8 Avg • 84.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAS6 M • 18 Wkts • 4.82 Econ • 15.55 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 32.37 SR
SOA10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.32 Econ • 41.08 SR
SOA4 M • 9 Wkts • 4.01 Econ • 17.44 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
TAS
SOA
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Kingston Twin Ovals, Hobart
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|15 November 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
One-Day Cup (AUS) News
Labuschagne makes it five tons for the season in Queensland's big win
New South Wales collapsed from 123 for 2 in the chase with Benji Floros taking four wickets and Labuschagne a pair
All-round McSweeney stars in South Australia's bonus-point victory
The defending champions secured a big win in a rain-reduced game with the captain leading from the front
Tasmania down WA to extend silky start to One-Day Cup
Sam Fanning and debutant Teague Wyllie both made half-centuries but the home side chases the target with room to spare
Victoria survive Stobo heroics to clinch thriller
Sam Elliott had the final say after New South Wales had suffered a middle-order collapse