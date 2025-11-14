Matches (10)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
WBBL (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)

Tasmania vs South Aust, 14th Match at Hobart, One-Day Cup, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Hobart, November 15, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Tasmania FlagTasmania
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
TasmaniaTasmania
4400170.881
4
South AustraliaSouth Australia
422010-0.447
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Owen
8 M • 305 Runs • 43.57 Avg • 206.08 SR
CP Jewell
9 M • 291 Runs • 41.57 Avg • 93.56 SR
MW Harvey
10 M • 521 Runs • 65.13 Avg • 109.45 SR
JS Lehmann
8 M • 254 Runs • 50.8 Avg • 84.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Webster
6 M • 18 Wkts • 4.82 Econ • 15.55 SR
MP Kuhnemann
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 32.37 SR
L Pope
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.32 Econ • 41.08 SR
N McAndrew
4 M • 9 Wkts • 4.01 Econ • 17.44 SR
Playing XI
TAS
SOA
Player
Role
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Jordan Silk 
Middle order Batter
Billy Stanlake 
Bowler
Matthew Kuhnemann 
Bowler
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Bradley Hope 
Middle order Batter
Nikhil Chaudhary † (c)
Bowler
Tim Ward 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Aidan O’Connor 
Allrounder
Match details
Kingston Twin Ovals, Hobart
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days15 November 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Gerard Abood
Australia
Mitchell Claydon
Match Referee
Australia
David Johnston
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

New South Wales collapsed from 123 for 2 in the chase with Benji Floros taking four wickets and Labuschagne a pair

The defending champions secured a big win in a rain-reduced game with the captain leading from the front

Sam Fanning and debutant Teague Wyllie both made half-centuries but the home side chases the target with room to spare

Sam Elliott had the final say after New South Wales had suffered a middle-order collapse

Half-centuries from Kurtis Patterson and Moises Henriques gave New South Wales 331 before their bowlers, led by Sean Abbott, stopped Western Australia 87 runs short

